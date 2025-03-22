Open Extended Reactions

There's something for just about everyone on Saturday in the NHL, with 14 games being played throughout the day. The first puck drops at 1 p.m. ET, and the last opening faceoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here's what is at stake in each contest:

Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers

1 p.m., NHL Network

The Canucks dropped out of the second wild-card spot in the West with their loss Thursday to the Blues, but can jump right back over them (at least temporarily) with a win here. As for the Rangers, they are hoping to avoid being just the fourth team to miss the playoffs a season after winning the Presidents' Trophy (joining the 2014-15 Bruins, 2007-08 Sabres and 1993-94 Rangers).

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars

2 p.m., ESPN+

The playoff possibility train left the station long ago for the Flyers, but they'll look to maintain a strong position in the draft lottery standings. The Stars open the day 10 points and three regulation wins behind the Jets for first place in the Central Division, with two games in hand. Winning games like this one is an important step in mounting a challenge for that division title.

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild

2 p.m., ESPN+

It's another spring outside the postseason for the Sabres, but maybe the never-ending rebuild will end next season? The Wild seem to be stuck in the first wild-card position in the West, four points behind the Avalanche for third in the Central, but six points ahead of the Blues. Can they still make a move?

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

3 p.m., ESPN+

As noted in this space on Thursday, the Blues have a very favorable strength of schedule down the stretch. That obviously includes this game, as Connor Bedard & Co. remain one of the NHL's weakest clubs -- though could be closer to contention than some think. Officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Blackhawks are just jockeying for lottery position now.

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders

4 p.m., ESPN+

Can the Flames make it a clean sweep of all three NYC metro teams? They remain on the periphery of the Western wild-card race (thanks in large part to rookie goalie Dustin Wolf), and a win here helps that quest. As for the Isles, they've quietly crept back into the Eastern wild-card race, separated by just two points from the Canadiens, who currently hold the final spot.

Carolina Hurricanes at Los Angeles Kings

4 p.m., ESPN+

It would take a monumental collapse for either of these teams to miss the playoffs. But each has faced its share of trouble getting back to the Stanley Cup Final in recent seasons. Nevertheless, wouldn't this be a fun matchup in that series?

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

5 p.m., ESPN+

If the Panthers keep their streak of Stanley Cup Final appearances going this spring -- and maybe win it again? -- the dynasty debate will begin. They remain atop the Atlantic Division, and could be on a collision course with the likely Metro champ Capitals in the conference finals, with this game serving as a preview. And while Alex Ovechkin keeps chasing down Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record, Washington is actually one of the more complete teams in the field, officially clinching a playoff berth Thursday.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Hockey Club

5 p.m., ESPN+

New season, same game plan: Tampa Bay made wise additions at the trade deadline -- this time, it was Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand -- as they appear quite likely to continue their streak of playoff appearances. The UHC didn't exist before this season, so wherever they finish this spring will start a new streak. They enter this game four points behind the Blues for the second Western wild card.

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens

7 p.m., ESPN+

In recent seasons, it's been expected that the Avs will make the postseason field. Despite some rough going early on this season, that outcome appears likely again for Nathan MacKinnon & Co. On the other hand, not many predicted that the Canadiens would be in possession of a wild-card spot this late in the season. Every point counts from here on out!

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

7 p.m., ESPN+

The last time the Senators made the playoffs they made it all the way to the conference finals. Were they to play a series against Saturday's opponent, that's the round in which it would happen. The Devils have been a bit wobbly of late -- largely due to injuries to key players such as Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler -- but have been gutting out enough victories to remain in the Metro's No. 3 position. They hold an eight-point lead on the Islanders and Rangers ahead of this game.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators

7 p.m., ESPN+

If they had the power, the Predators would likely have pushed the reset button on this season quite a while ago. But while they continue to calculate their draft lottery odds, the Leafs are pushing to earn the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division bracket. They enter this game tied in points with the Panthers, but one regulation win behind.

Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights

8 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

For a while there it looked like Dylan Larkin would parlay his strong play for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off into dragging his team into the postseason. The Red Wings have fallen off the pace a bit, but remain four points back of the Canadiens as play begins Saturday. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are looking to increase their lead in the Pacific Division over the Oilers; currently, they hold an 88-85 points lead, and a 37-29 edge in regulation wins (with a game in hand).

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers

10 p.m., ESPN+

Speaking of the Oilers, they have largely avoided the Stanley Cup runner-up hangover this season. Do they want another first-round matchup with the Kings -- who they have beaten three straight years? Or will they catch the Knights and (likely) take on the Wild? As for Seattle, management can use this game as another measuring stick for who will (and won't) be back next season as they continue to build a consistent contender.

Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks

10:30 p.m., ESPN+

There was a time where this game would have a major impact on the postseason races. Sadly for these clubs, those days are past. The Sharks were eliminated earlier this week, and the Bruins are hanging on to slim playoff hopes; they'll need to catch fire and have five teams ahead of them hit the skids.

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings



Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 103.4

Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 103.4

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 14

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ UTA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 92.9

Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95.4%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 89.2

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 43.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 5.7%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 1.3%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 73.4

Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 17

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 118.8

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 106.1

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 93.7

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 24.8%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 84.3

Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 18.2%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 15.9%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Points pace: 78.5

Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 75.0

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 15

Central Division

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 12

Points pace: 117.1

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 108.5

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Points pace: 101.9

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 98.6

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 93.8%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Points pace: 90.2

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 56.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 86.8

Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 12.5%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 69.9

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 10

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 58.2

Next game: @ STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 106.1

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 13

Points pace: 101.0

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 21.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 90.4

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 16.8%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 80.8

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 13

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 53.5

Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25