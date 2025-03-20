Mitch Marner goes a little soccer style to move the puck with his head. (0:16)

The race for the Western Conference's second wild-card spot is by no means a two-team showdown -- but the two teams tied in standings points for that position are squaring off on Thursday.

The Vancouver Canucks -- who currently hold the coveted playoff spot, with 75 points and 25 regulation wins in 68 games -- will be visiting the St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+), who also have 75 points and 25 regulation wins but in 69 games.

So, with apologies to the Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club, Thursday night's clash has become extra pivotal, after the clubs split the first two games of the season series and will not play again.

Looking beyond this game, the Blues play five of their remaining 12 games against current playoff teams; the Canucks have an extra game down the stretch, but they play seven of their final 13 against playoff teams, including five of their final six.

Stathletes likes the Blues' postseason future a bit more, putting their playoff chances at 56.8%, with the Canucks at 26.3%.

There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Thursday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)

Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's scoreboard

Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

Minnesota Wild 4, Seattle Kraken 0

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 15

Points pace: 101.6

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 94.2

Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 89.3

Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 36.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 84.4

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 5.1%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 82.0

Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 2.4%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 74.6

Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 20

Metro Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 14

Points pace: 118.2

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 105.3

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 95.1

Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 96.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 25.5%

Tragic number: 26

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 23.8%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 85.7

Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 12.4%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 77.3

Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 18

Central Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 116.5

Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 15

Points pace: 108.9

Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 13

Points pace: 101.0

Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 13

Points pace: 98.6

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 92.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Points pace: 89.1

Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 56.8%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 85.6

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 8.6%

Tragic number: 25

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 71.0

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 59.1

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 3

Pacific Division

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 105.3

Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 101.3

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Points pace: 100.6

Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 99.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Points pace: 90.4

Next game: @ STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 26.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Points pace: 89.3

Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 16.5%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 79.6

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Points pace: 76.1

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 15

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Points pace: 54.3

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 25