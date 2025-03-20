        <
          NHL playoff standings: Blues or Canucks for West wild card?

          • ESPN staffMar 20, 2025, 11:00 AM

          The race for the Western Conference's second wild-card spot is by no means a two-team showdown -- but the two teams tied in standings points for that position are squaring off on Thursday.

          The Vancouver Canucks -- who currently hold the coveted playoff spot, with 75 points and 25 regulation wins in 68 games -- will be visiting the St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+), who also have 75 points and 25 regulation wins but in 69 games.

          So, with apologies to the Calgary Flames and Utah Hockey Club, Thursday night's clash has become extra pivotal, after the clubs split the first two games of the season series and will not play again.

          Looking beyond this game, the Blues play five of their remaining 12 games against current playoff teams; the Canucks have an extra game down the stretch, but they play seven of their final 13 against playoff teams, including five of their final six.

          Stathletes likes the Blues' postseason future a bit more, putting their playoff chances at 56.8%, with the Canucks at 26.3%.

          There is a lot of runway left until April 17, the final day of the regular season, and we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Vancouver Canucks
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Thursday's games

          Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+)
          Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Utah Hockey Club, 9 p.m.
          Boston Bruins at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Colorado Avalanche 1
          Minnesota Wild 4, Seattle Kraken 0

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 102.5
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 101.6
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 94.2
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89.3
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 36.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 84.4
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 5.1%
          Tragic number: 26

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 82.0
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2.4%
          Tragic number: 23

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 74.6
          Next game: @ UTA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 20

          Metro Division

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 118.2
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 95.1
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 96.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 25.5%
          Tragic number: 26

          New York Islanders

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 23.8%
          Tragic number: 28

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85.7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 12.4%
          Tragic number: 28

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 77.3
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: @ WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Central Division

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 116.5
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 108.9
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 101.0
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 98.6
          Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 92.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 89.1
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 56.8%
          Tragic number: 27

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 85.6
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 8.6%
          Tragic number: 25

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 71.0
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 14

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 59.1
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105.3
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 101.3
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 100.6
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 90.4
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 26.3%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89.3
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 16.5%
          Tragic number: 29

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 79.6
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 20

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 76.1
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 15

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 54.3
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 21

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 19

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Boston Bruins

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 23

          11. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. New York Rangers

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 30

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25