Boston Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco confirmed Thursday that defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Mark Kastelic won't return this season.

The Bruins have been eliminated from playoff contention and have three regular-season games remaining, starting with Thursday's home game against Chicago.

Sacco said McAvoy (shoulder) and Kastelic (upper body) have made progress but that there is just not enough time to be cleared by the medical staff.

McAvoy, 27, returned to practice on March 31 but has not played since sustaining the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 17. He finishes the season with a career-low 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games.

Kastelic, 26, has not played since Boston's 5-1 loss at Vegas on March 20. His first season with the Bruins ends with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and 106 penalty minutes in 61 games.