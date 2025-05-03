Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets defended star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after another disastrous performance on the road, a 5-2 loss Friday night in which the St. Louis Blues forced Game 7 in their Stanley Cup Playoff opening-round series.

Hellebuyck was pulled after the second period in favor of backup Eric Comrie, the third straight game in St. Louis that he failed to finish. Hellebuyck surrendered five goals on 23 shots, including four goals on eight shots during a 5-minute, 23-second stretch in the second period that cost the Jets the game.

As has become tradition in this series, Blues fans mockingly chanted, "We want Connor!" after Hellebuyck left the game and the Jets' bench.

"This isn't about Connor," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "Tonight was not about Connor. Tonight, we imploded in front of him. Now, it's a one-game showdown. It's our goalie against their goalie, our best players against their best, our grinders against theirs. I have a lot of confidence in our [entire] group -- not just Helly."

Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's top goaltender, as voted on by the league's general managers. He also won the award in 2019-20 and is the favorite to win it for a third time this season. Hellebuyck is also a finalist for the 2024-25 Hart Trophy, awarded to the NHL's most valuable player. He was the starting goaltender for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February and was expected to do the same for the U.S. in next year's Winter Olympics in Italy.

But his recent performances in the Stanley Cup playoffs have been the antithesis of that success.

Over the past three postseasons, two of which the Jets lost in the first round in just five games, Hellebuyck is 5-11 with an .860 save percentage.

Hellebuyck failed to finish any of the three games played in St. Louis during the series. He was pulled with 9:28 left in regulation in Game 3, having given up six goals on 25 shots. In Game 4, Hellebuyck was pulled 2:01 into the third period after surrendering five goals on 18 shots. Hellebuyck has allowed four or more goals in seven straight road playoff games, tying the second-longest streak in Stanley Cup playoff history

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck has allowed four or more goals in seven straight road playoff games, tying the second-longest streak in Stanley Cup playoff history. Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

At home against the Blues in this series, it has been a different story, if not necessarily a great one: Hellebuyck is 3-0 in Winnipeg, with an .879 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.

His home numbers in the regular season: 27-3-3 with a .938 save percentage and a 1.63 goals-against average in 33 games. His road numbers: 20-9-0 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.43 goals-against average. Hellebuyck was not pulled in his 63 appearances in the regular season.

Even with Hellebuyck's multiple seasons of playoff struggles, his team exonerated him from blame for the Game 6 loss.

"I don't need to talk about Bucky," said forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who returned to the lineup for the first time since April 12 after a foot injury. "He's been unbelievable for us all year. He's continued to do that. We've got to be better."

Said forward Cole Perfetti, who had a goal in Game 6: "Things got carried away. We lost our game for four or five minutes. They got a couple pucks through, and they found the back of the net. It's frustrating. Happened a couple of times now this series where we fell asleep and they jumped on us."

Perfetti said the Jets have rebounded from losses like this -- one reason their confidence isn't shaken ahead of Sunday's Game 7.

"We had a loss like that in Game 4 [in St. Louis]," he said. "We went home and got the job done in Game 5. We've got the home ice. We've got the fans behind us and our barn rocking."