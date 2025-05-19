Open Extended Reactions

Following the Florida Panthers' Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, the NHL's final four is official: The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, while the Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

This Eastern matchup is a rematch of the 2023 conference finals, won by the Panthers in a sweep. Can Carolina win this time, or will Florida head back to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year?

To help get you up to speed before the series begins Tuesday, we're here with key intel from ESPN Research, wagering info from ESPN BET and more.

M2 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

A3 Florida

Panthers

Paths to the conference finals:

Hurricanes: Defeated Devils in five, Capitals in five

Panthers: Defeated Lightning in five, Maple Leafs in seven

Leading playoff scorers:

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis (four goals, six assists), Sebastian Aho (three goals, seven assists)

Panthers: Brad Marchand (three goals, nine assists), Eetu Luostarinen (three goals, nine assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes | May 20, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Panthers at Hurricanes | May 22, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Panthers | May 24, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers | May 26, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Panthers at Hurricanes | May 28, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 6: Hurricanes at Panthers | May 30, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 7: Panthers at Hurricanes | June 1, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Series odds:

Panthers: -125

Hurricanes: +105

Stanley Cup odds:

Panthers: +250

Hurricanes: +300

Matchup notes from ESPN Research

Hurricanes

The Hurricanes reached the conference finals for the sixth time in franchise history and third time in the past six years. Carolina's three conference finals appearances since 2019 are tied with the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights for the second most in the NHL. The Dallas Stars have gone four times in the past six years.

Logan Stankoven is expected to make his Eastern Conference finals debut, after he appeared in the Western Conference finals with the Stars last year in his first NHL season. He will join Ville Leino (2009 and 2010) as the only players to play in both the Eastern and Western Conference finals in their first two seasons in the NHL (since 1994).

The Hurricanes have lost 12 straight games in the conference finals round. Their last win was Game 7 in 2006 vs. the Buffalo Sabres, when now-coach Rod Brind'Amour scored the eventual winning goal on a power play with 8:38 left in the third period after a puck-over-glass penalty. That 12-game losing streak includes being swept by the Panthers in 2023.

Carolina won its 10th playoff series under Brind'Amour since 2019; only the Lightning (11) have more series wins during that span.

Andrei Svechnikov's series-clinching goal 18:01 into the third period is the second-latest series-clinching goal in regulation in franchise history. Eric Staal scored 19:28 into the third period in Game 7 of the 2009 first round at the New Jersey Devils.

With their series win over Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in the second round, the Hurricanes became the first team to eliminate the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer since the 1997 Philadelphia Flyers, who ousted Wayne Gretzky and the New York Rangers in the conference finals. Brind'Amour, then with the Flyers, had the series-clinching goal.

Panthers

The Panthers advanced to their third straight conference finals with a 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 in Toronto. Florida joins the Dallas Stars in 2023-25, Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020-22, Chicago Blackhawks in 2013-15, Los Angeles Kings in 2012-14 and Detroit Red Wings from 2007-09 as the only teams in the salary cap era (since 2005-06) to make it to three straight conference finals.

Florida trailed 2-0 in the series before coming back to win 4-3, marking the first time in franchise history they've overcome a 2-0 series deficit in a best-of-seven playoff series (they had previously been 0-5). The Panthers are the seventh reigning Stanley Cup champions in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967-68) to win a best-of-seven playoff round after facing a 2-0 series deficit.

The Panthers now have a 4-1 record in Game 7s, including 3-0 on the road, becoming the third franchise to win each of its first three road Game 7s (along with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild).

Brad Marchand had three points for the Panthers (one goal, two assists), giving him 10 career points in Game 7s, moving ahead of Alex Ovechkin (eight) for the most Game 7 points among active players, and tied him with Paul Stastny and Jari Kurri for 10th place on the all-time list. Marchand's three-point total gives him 37 career playoff points vs. the Maple Leafs, passing Alex Delvecchio (35) for the second most by any player against Toronto in their playoff history, behind Gordie Howe (53). Marchand improved to 5-0 against the Maple Leafs in Game 7s for his career, becoming the first player in NHL history to defeat one franchise in five winner-takes-all games.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice also stayed perfect in Game 7s as a head coach, improving to 6-0. He is one of two head coaches in NHL history to win each of his first six career Game 7s, along with current Dallas bench boss Peter DeBoer (9-0).