Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL draft, is committing to Penn State University, he announced Tuesday.

McKenna, 17, is considered the highest profile recruit in NCAA hockey history. He made his decision after taking final visits to Penn State and Michigan State last weekend.

"After two unforgettable seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers I'm very excited to continue my hockey career at Penn State," McKenna told ESPN. "I feel this is the next step in my development to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NHL and I am excited to get to Happy Valley. I'm very appreciative for all the support I've received so far, especially to my family who has been with me through it all."

NHL talent evaluators have long projected McKenna, a 6-foot winger, to be a star -- in the mold of recent No. 1 picks Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. One NHL executive who has scouted McKenna extensively told ESPN the winger's skill set is similar to Patrick Kane's, the player McKenna said he grew up idolizing.

McKenna scored 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games -- including a 40-game points streak -- for the Hat Tigers last season as he led his team to its first WHL title since 2007 and a trip to the Memorial Cup final against the London Knights.

McKenna was the 2024 CHL Player of the Year, becoming the third-youngest player to win the award, behind only Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

A native of Whitehorse, Yukon, McKenna is a member of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation.

McKenna's commitment is a seismic move for college hockey, and another indicator of a new long-term trend: a November rule change allowed CHL players to compete in the NCAA next season for the first time. Previously, CHL players were barred because of the NCAA's amateurism rules.

Penn State, which has been a Division I program since the 2012-13 season, has been the biggest benefactor. The Nittany Lions also received a commitment from Alberta native Jackson Smith, who was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Smith, 18, becomes Penn State's first, first-round NHL draft pick.

According to sources, McKenna received an "extremely generous six figure" NIL offer from Penn State as part of his recruitment, believed to be the biggest in college hockey history.

Penn State is coming off its first Frozen Four appearance, losing to Boston University. The Nittany Lions boast top-end facilities and strong continuity; Guy Gadowsky has been the coach since their inaugural Division I season. Gadowsky's son, Mac, is also transferring to Penn State next season which is another coup. Mac Gadowsky, a defenseman, was a Hobey Baker finalist for Army last season. Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa also committed to Penn State for next season.