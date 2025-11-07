Fans go wild at Capital One Arena as Alexander Ovechkin delivers his 900th career goal for the Washington Capitals. (0:59)

The 2025-26 NHL season turned one month old on Friday.

It's way too early to draw firm conclusions, right?

Forget it. For this edition of the Power Rankings, we'll be taking a look at the preseason over/under point totals compared to each team's current points pace. Which teams are the furthest off their projections -- in each direction?

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Oct. 31. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 75%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Current points pace: 123

One of seven teams with a triple-digit over/under in the preseason, the Avs are currently well ahead of that projection, with just one loss in regulation through 14 games.

Next seven days: @ EDM (Nov. 8), @ VAN (Nov. 9), vs. ANA (Nov. 11), vs. BUF (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 71.4%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Current points pace: 117.1

A surprise entrant in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Habs weren't expected to be nearly this dominant in 2025-26. And yet, here we are.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Nov. 8), vs. LA (Nov. 11), vs. DAL (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 69.2%

Preseason O/U: 97.5

Current points pace: 113.5

The sportsbooks expected the Jets to be well off their Presidents' Trophy-winning pace of 116 from last season, but so far they are pushing the Avs atop the Central Division.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Nov. 7), @ ANA (Nov. 9), @ VAN (Nov. 11), @ SEA (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.4%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Current points pace: 117.1

A 2025 playoff team, the Devils were expected to be back in that situation again this coming spring -- and so far, they're ahead of last season's pace.

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Nov. 8), vs. NYI (Nov. 10), @ CHI (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 65.4%

Preseason O/U: 104.5

Current points pace: 107.2

One of the great Western powers continues to roll along, with Jack Eichel looking every bit the part of a leading Hart Trophy candidate.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Nov. 8), vs. FLA (Nov. 10), vs. NYI (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 64.3%

Preseason O/U: 92.5

Current points pace: 105.4

Is Salt Lake City ready to host playoff hockey? The Mammoth appear to be trending in that direction, with one of the NHL's most impressive young cores.

Next seven days: @ MTL (Nov. 8), @ OTT (Nov. 9), vs. BUF (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 69.2%

Preseason O/U: 105.5

Current points pace: 113.5

Finishing a season in triple digits in standings points is nothing new for the Canes, and they are on track to pull off the feat again by the end of this season.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Nov. 8), @ TOR (Nov. 9), vs. WSH (Nov. 11)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 73.1%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Current points pace: 119.8

An article from the season's first week pondered whether the Ducks had built the next great Western power. Through the season's first month, the answer is a resounding "yes!"

Next seven days: @ VGK (Nov. 8), vs. WPG (Nov. 9), @ COL (Nov. 11), @ DET (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 64.3%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Current points pace: 105.4

Is the "Yzerplan" finally coming to fruition, returning the Red Wings to their rightful place in the postseason?

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Nov. 7), vs. CHI (Nov. 9), vs. ANA (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 66.7%

Preseason O/U: 77.5

Current points pace: 109.3

Much of the Penguins-oriented chatter this preseason revolved around whether Sidney Crosby would be traded to a contender. Well, apparently he's already on a contender.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Nov. 8), vs. LA (Nov. 9)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.7%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Current points pace: 99.6

The prognosticators expected an elite performance out of the Stars, and they're getting near a 100-point pace so far. The big question is for the spring: Can this team finally get over the conference finals hump?

Next seven days: @ NSH (Nov. 8), vs. SEA (Nov. 9), @ OTT (Nov. 11), @ MTL (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 60.7%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Current points pace: 99.6

Hey, sometimes the sportsbooks nail their projections! The question now is where that points pace gets the Leafs in the postseason mix.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Nov. 8), vs. CAR (Nov. 9), @ BOS (Nov. 11), vs. LA (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 53.6%

Preseason O/U: 96.5

Current points pace: 87.9

Much like the Jets, the Capitals were expected to take a step back -- and as of now, they certainly have.

Next seven days: @ TB (Nov. 8), @ CAR (Nov. 11), @ FLA (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 61.5%

Preseason O/U: 78.5

Current points pace: 100.9

Aside from one playoff appearance (2023), the Kraken had been treading water -- a stark contrast to the fearsome sea beast that serves as their moniker. New coach Lane Lambert seems to have gotten them pointed back in the right direction.

Next seven days: @ STL (Nov. 8), @ DAL (Nov. 9), vs. CBJ (Nov. 11), vs. WPG (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 60.7%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Current points pace: 99.6

After a simmering build the past two seasons, have the Flyers arrived as legitimate playoff contenders in Year 1 of the Rick Tocchet era?

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Nov. 8), vs. EDM (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 53.3%

Preseason O/U: 98.5

Current points pace: 87.5

The final season of legendary Kings center Anze Kopitar's career hasn't gotten off to the start many expected.

Next seven days: @ PIT (Nov. 9), @ MTL (Nov. 11), @ TOR (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 57.1%

Preseason O/U: 101.5

Current points pace: 93.7

Just one win in the first seven games put the Lightning in a pretty deep hole; a subsequent five-game winning streak helped them dig out. Which is the real version of this team?

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Nov. 8), vs. NYR (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 53.3%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Current points pace: 87.5

Throughout the summer and most of the preseason, many surmised that a lingering lack of a contract beyond 2025-26 for Connor McDavid would be a distraction hanging over the Oilers this season. McDavid inked his extension on the eve of the campaign, and yet the Oilers have sputtered out of the gates.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Nov. 8), vs. CBJ (Nov. 10), @ PHI (Nov. 12), @ CBJ (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 53.9%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Current points pace: 88.3

After the Blue Jackets were in the mix for a playoff spot up until the final weeks of the 2024-25 season, there was some belief that they'd get over the hump and back into the postseason this time around. They still might, but not at this pace.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Nov. 8), @ EDM (Nov. 10), @ SEA (Nov. 11), vs. EDM (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 56.3%

Preseason O/U: 80.5

Current points pace: 92.3

The Bruins are in a period of transition, as they wait for 2025 lottery pick James Hagens to take over as their franchise center. So far, they've been a bit better than most expected.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Nov. 8), vs. TOR (Nov. 11), @ OTT (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 53.6%

Preseason O/U: 67.5

Current points pace: 87.9

Speaking of better than expected ... have the Blackhawks finally arrived as legitimate contenders? It's probably too soon to go that far in describing Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar & Co., but the pieces are definitely in place for a serious run in the next few seasons.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Nov. 7), @ DET (Nov. 9), vs. NJ (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 53.6%

Preseason O/U: 95.5

Current points pace: 87.9

An injury to captain Brady Tkachuk appeared to take the wind out of the Senators' sails a bit. His return -- likely sometime after American Thanksgiving -- can't come soon enough.

Next seven days: @ PHI (Nov. 8), vs. UTA (Nov. 9), vs. DAL (Nov. 11), vs. BOS (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 53.9%

Preseason O/U: 84.5

Current points pace: 88.3

Thanks to what is becoming a historic rookie season for 2025 first pick Matthew Schaefer, the Isles are creeping into the must-watch category.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Nov. 7), @ NYR (Nov. 8), @ NJ (Nov. 10), @ VGK (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 53.6%

Preseason O/U: 106.5

Current points pace: 87.9

With Aleksander Barkov out for the regular season and Matthew Tkachuk out until sometime in December, it's not surprising that the back-to-back champs have taken a (hopefully temporary) step backward.

Next seven days: @ SJ (Nov. 8), @ VGK (Nov. 10), vs. WSH (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 50%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Current points pace: 82

At some point, one presumes, the Sabres will end the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports. But one presumes this will not be the year it happens.

Next seven days: @ CAR (Nov. 8), @ UTA (Nov. 12), @ COL (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50%

Preseason O/U: 95.5

Current points pace: 82

The Rangers have continually tinkered with their personnel over the past 12 months -- including trading away Jacob Trouba, Chris Kreider and K'Andre Miller; acquiring J.T. Miller; and hiring Mike Sullivan as head coach. The new concoction hasn't yielded better results yet.

Next seven days: @ DET (Nov. 7), vs. NYI (Nov. 8), vs. NSH (Nov. 10), @ TB (Nov. 12)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 46.7%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Current points pace: 76.5

The Canucks missed the playoffs by six points in 2024-25 -- and are way off that pace so far in 2025-26.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Nov. 8), vs. COL (Nov. 9), vs. WPG (Nov. 11)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 43.8%

Preseason O/U: 86.5

Current points pace: 71.8

The big winners of 2024 free agency were one of the NHL's biggest flops last season, finishing with 68 points. They're currently a bit ahead of that pace but certainly not threatening for a playoff spot one month in.

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Nov. 8), @ NYR (Nov. 10)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 43.3%

Preseason O/U: 94.5

Current points pace: 71.1

The Wild are scoring 2.80 goals this season, which is 22nd in the NHL. The Wild are allowing 3.67 goals per game, which is 29th (or fourth worst). That combo has not led to great results, as you might have guessed.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Nov. 7), vs. CGY (Nov. 9), vs. SJ (Nov. 11)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 46.4%

Preseason O/U: 70.5

Current points pace: 76.1

Last season's fun bad team, the Sharks are ... maybe not that bad anymore? Potential Canadian Olympian Macklin Celebrini, age 19, has 21 points through 14 games, good for a share of the league scoring lead.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Nov. 7), vs. FLA (Nov. 8), @ MIN (Nov. 11), @ CGY (Nov. 13)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 40%

Preseason O/U: 92.5

Current points pace: 65.6

Aside from Jordan Binnington's puck-stealing antics, there hasn't been much to be excited about when it comes to the 2025-26 Blues. Then again, we're old enough to remember what happened the last time this team got off to a really bad start.

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Nov. 8), vs. CGY (Nov. 11)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 33.3%

Preseason O/U: 83.5

Current points pace: 54.7

Perhaps the 2024-25 season -- when the Flames missed the playoffs because of a standings tiebreaker -- was an aberration. Could the Flames again prioritize the future like they did during the 2024 trade season?

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Nov. 7), @ MIN (Nov. 9), @ STL (Nov. 11), vs. SJ (Nov. 13)