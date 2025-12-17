        <
        >

          American-born players with the most points in NHL history

          Patrick Kane is approaching Mike Modano's record for most points by an American-born NHL player. Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 17, 2025, 07:12 PM

          Records are meant to be broken. Hockey great Mike Modano has held the record for most points by an American-born player for more than 18 years. His reign may be coming to an end thanks to Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane. The New York native came into the 2025-26 NHL season not far behind Modano in points, and now he's on pace to surpass the Dallas Stars legend in January.

          As Kane approaches history, take a look at other top-performing American-born NHL players:

          • Mike Modano - 1,374

          • Patrick Kane - 1,366

          • Phil Housley - 1,232

          • Jeremy Roenick - 1,216

          • Joe Pavelski - 1,068

          • Keith Tkachuk - 1,065

          • Joe Mullen - 1,063

          • Doug Weight - 1,033

          • Brian Leetch - 1,028

          • Pat LaFontaine - 1,013

          Note: Hall of Famer Brett Hull (1,391 points) represented the United States internationally but was born in Canada.

          Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for standings, stats, schedules and more.