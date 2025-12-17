American-born players with the most points in NHL history

Open Extended Reactions

Records are meant to be broken. Hockey great Mike Modano has held the record for most points by an American-born player for more than 18 years. His reign may be coming to an end thanks to Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane. The New York native came into the 2025-26 NHL season not far behind Modano in points, and now he's on pace to surpass the Dallas Stars legend in January.

As Kane approaches history, take a look at other top-performing American-born NHL players:

Mike Modano - 1,374

Patrick Kane - 1,366

Phil Housley - 1,232

Jeremy Roenick - 1,216

Joe Pavelski - 1,068

Keith Tkachuk - 1,065

Joe Mullen - 1,063

Doug Weight - 1,033

Brian Leetch - 1,028

Pat LaFontaine - 1,013

Note: Hall of Famer Brett Hull (1,391 points) represented the United States internationally but was born in Canada.

