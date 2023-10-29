Fiji overpower PNG in Pacific Bowl clash

Fiji have thumped Papua New Guinea 43-16 in their Pacific Bowl rugby league clash in Port Moresby with winger Maika Sivo continuing his try-scoring spree.

Parramatta flyer Sivo bagged two tries among Fiji's haul of seven, while five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe also scored twice.

Halfback Brandon Wakeham was also in superb form with his boot, only missing one conversion and also adding a penalty goal and a field goal.