With State of Origin out of the way, all teams can shift their full focus towards making a run to the NRL finals. This round will still be affected by missing Origin players, with some clubs deciding to rest their stars.

Friday, July 19

GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jordan Rapana 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Danny Levi 15. Trey Mooney 16. Ata Mariota 17. Zac Hosking Reserves: 18. Adam Cook 19. Albert Hopoate 20. Simi Sasagi 21. Zac Woolford 22. Emre Guler

Warriors:1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Marata Niukore 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Freddy Lussick 15. Jackson Ford 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Tom Ale 20. Bunty Afoa 21. Edward Kosi 22. Moala Graham-Taufa 23. Jacob Laban

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Peter Gough Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: Two of the NRL's most disappointing teams line up with the comforting knowledge that one of them will collect two very-needed points. Both sit just out of the Top 8 and really need to start showing some serious consistency if they are to be taken seriously when it come to a place in the finals. Both teams enjoyed the bye last weekend after the Warriors lost to the Bulldogs and the Raiders to the Knights the week before. Home ground advantage doesn't seem to mean much to the Raiders lately, so I'm tipping the Warriors to get the points, but with very little conviction.

Tip: Warriors by 6

PointsBet odds: Raiders $2 (+1.5 $1.90) Warriors $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90)

Saturday, July 20

Industree Group Stadium, Gosford, 3pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Jack Wighton 7. Cody Walker 8. Davvy Moale 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Cameron Murray 12. Michael Chee Kam 13. Keaon Koloamatangi Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Siliva Havili Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Liam Le Blanc 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Jacob Host

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Luke Laulilii 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Solomona Faataape 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. David Klemmer 11. John Bateman 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Alex Twal 16. Sione Fainu 17. Jordan Miller Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Heath Mason 20. Reuben Porter 21. Solomon Alaimalo 22. Apisai Koroisau

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Jon Stone, Daniel Luttringer Bunker: Matt Noyen

Prediction: The Rabbitohs matched the Dolphins for tries last week, but a horror night with the boot saw them lose 36-28. The Tigers matched it with the Sharks early, before being blown away in the second half. The Rabbitohs can't afford to lose if they want to squeak into the finals, while the Tigers can't sink any lower than their current home at the bottom of the ladder. On current form the Tigers would struggle to beat an egg.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 14

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.28 (-11.5 $1.90) Tigers $3.70 (+11.5 $1.90)

McDonald Jones Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Krystian Mapapalangi 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Will Pryce 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Dylan Lucas Reserves: 18. Tyson Gamble 19. Mathew Croker 20. Thomas Cant 21. Fletcher Sharpe 22. Thomas Jenkins

Broncos: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Joshua Rogers 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Tyson Smoothy 16. Josiah Karapani 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Vaa Semu 19. Cory Paix 20. Reece Walsh 21. Selwyn Cobbo 22. Patrick Carrigan 23. Payne Haas 24. Adam Reynolds

Officials

Referee: Chris Butler Touchies: Drew Oultram, Kieren Irons Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Knights were awful last week in losing to the Sea Eagles, while the Broncos stormed home late but couldn't catch the Dragons. This game will be influenced by players who might not back up after the Origin decider. The Knights at home is still a thing, although they have lost as many as they have won up there this season, and the Broncos will be absolutely desperate after receiving an almighty spray from coach Kevin Walters last week.

Tip: Broncos by 6

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.25 (+4.5 $1.80) Broncos $1.65 (-4.5 $2)

AAMI Park, 7:35pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Grant Anderson 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Sualauvi Faalogo 15. Christian Welch 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith 19. Joe Chan 20. Dean Ieremia 21. Chris Lewis 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Sitili Tupouniua 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Terrell May 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Victor Radley 13. Connor Watson Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Naufahu Whyte Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Siua Wong 20. Blake Steep 21. Jake Elliott 22. Salesi Foketi 23. Michael Jennings 24. Zach Dockar-Clay

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Phil Henderson, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: Both teams enjoyed the week off after the Storm crushed the Tigers and the Roosters flogged the Dragons the week before. They are at the peak of their powers at the moment as they battle it out at the top of the ladder. The Roosters are two wins behind the Storm in the race for the minor premiership, and will be out to make a big statement in this one. I am going to have to break my golden rule of never tipping against the Storm, because I think the Roosters are travelling a bit better at the moment.

Tip: Roosters by 2

PointsBet odds: Storm $2.05 (+2.5 $1.85) Roosters $ (-2.5 $1.95)

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary before injuring his hamstring against the Bulldogs. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Sunday, July 21

BlueBet Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Brad Schneider 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Luke Garner 13. Matt Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Trent Toelau 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luron Patea Reserves: 18. Isaiah Iongi 19. Mavrik Geyer 20. Soni Luke 21. Tyrone Peachey 22. Jarome Luai 23. Brian To'o 24. Liam Martin

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Trai Fuller Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Tesi Niu 20. Anthony Milford 21. Mason Teague 22. Oryn Keeley

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: David Munro, Clayton Wills Bunker: Todd Smith

Prediction: The Panthers had last week off after beating the Broncos the week prior, while the Dolphins were back to their best in beating the Rabbitohs at home. This game will be heavily swayed by players backing up from Origin, particularly Panthers players. Penrith can't afford to take the Dolphins lightly, so whoever pulls on the jersey will have to be at their best to come out on top. This should be a Panthers victory, but if they rest all or most of their stars an upset is on the cards.

Tip: Panthers by 10

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.20 (-13.5 $1.90) Dolphins $4.50 (+13.5 $1.90)

4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tommy Talau 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Nathan Brown 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Caleb Navale 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jamie Humphreys 21. Corey Waddell 22. Taniela Paseka

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Erin Clark 11. David Fifita 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Isaac Liu 15. Klese Haas 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Josiah Pahulu Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson 19. Joe Stimson 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 22. Jaylan De Groot

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Matt Noyen, Chris Sutton Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Sea Eagles thumped the Knights last week, while the Titans proved too good for the Eels. The Titans have really struck a vein of form, while the Sea Eagles have turned things around themselves. Again players backing up from Origin will come into play, particularly for the Sea Eagles, but with Tom Trbojevic back at fullback Manly should be able to win this one against their old coach.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 12

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.40 (-7.5 $1.85) Titans $2.95 (+7.5 $1.95)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Jake Granville 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Sam McIntyre Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Jamal Shibasaki 17. Griffin Neame Reserves: 18. Thomas Duffy 19. Semi Valemei 20. Valentine Holmes 21. Tom Dearden 22. Jeremiah Nanai 23. Reece Robson 24. Reuben Cotter

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Blake Wilson 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Josh Curran 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Lipoi Hopoi Reserves: 19. Harry Hayes 20. Drew Hutchison 21. Hayze Perham 22. Jeral Skelton 23. Chris Patolo 25. Kitione Kautoga

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Michael Wise, Dan Schwass Bunker: Peter Gough

Prediction: Both teams had last week off after the Bulldogs pipped the Warriors by a point and the Cowboys lost by a point to the Sea Eagles the week before. The Cowboys are a terribly difficult team to pick, but have been slightly more consistent lately. The Bulldogs continue to shine in defence, while struggling with the ball. They have been grinding out some tough victories, but face a tough task here.

Tip: Cowboys by 4

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)

BYE:

Dragons

Eels

Sharks

All odds correct at time of publication.