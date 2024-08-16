Cleary set to return from injury for NRL finals

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith expect to have Nathan Cleary back from his shoulder injury for the NRL finals in a major boost to their push for a fourth consecutive premiership.

The triple reigning premiers held their breath as Cleary underwent scans after falling awkwardly during the second half of the Panthers' 24-22 loss to Melbourne on Thursday night.

A frustrated Cleary came from the field as the final 10 minutes approached at BlueBet Stadium, with father and coach Ivan Cleary admitting he was "concerned" about the injury.

The 26-year-old is likely to require surgery on his left shoulder in the off-season, but the Panthers now expect he will return after the final three weeks of the regular season.

"Scans today confirmed that Nathan experienced a recurrence of the shoulder instability he had earlier in the year," the club said.

'"The scans indicate that he has avoided immediate surgery. The positive outcome is that the club plans to have Nathan available for the NRL finals."

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers injures his shoulder in the dying stages of Round 24. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The positive news comes as the Panthers aim to become the first side since the 1960s to win four consecutive premierships.

Cleary is thought to have aggravated the shoulder injury that has been troubling him sporadically since the pre-season, but one that he has mostly overcome during his recent lay-off with a separate hamstring issue.

The halfback's prognosis appears similar to that reported in the 2021 season, when he delayed shoulder surgery until the summer in order to help the Panthers win that year's grand final.

Cleary had injured his right shoulder on that occasion.

Jack Cole or Daine Laurie appear likely to partner Jarome Luai in the halves for the next three weeks, starting with the away trip to Canberra next weekend.

Through five years of premiership dominance, the Panthers have become accustomed to losing Cleary for large portions of each regular season.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

A long-term right shoulder injury rubbed him out on the run to the 2021 finals series and he faced a five-game ban for a horror spear tackle on Dylan Brown late in 2022.

Hamstring injuries have also conspired against Cleary this season but navigating a finals series without the star halfback would have been a new and greater challenge.

Still, Penrith have won seven of 11 games without Cleary this season, largely thanks to West Tigers-bound Jarome Luai emerging as a genuine game-manager while filling in at halfback.

Co-captain Isaah Yeo felt confident in the Panthers' ability to adapt without their marquee man.

"We've been playing games without Nathan for big chunks of the year because of his hammy," Yeo said.

"That should give us confidence that we know we can do it. Obviously we'll have to change a little bit but I thought 'Romey' (Luai) over that period of time has been really good for us.

"It just means there's going to have to be individuals who step up. But it certainly hasn't been new this season."

The famously fastidious Cleary has been backed to again apply himself to his recovery.

"He's the most diligent man I know, in terms of that, the confidence will be sky-high, he'll tick every box for sure," Yeo said.