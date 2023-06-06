Two Western Conference All-Star forwards -- the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. -- are committed to playing for Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup championships this summer in the Philippines, sources told ESPN on Monday.

USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill and coach Steve Kerr are still finalizing a 12-man roster to compete at the event beginning Aug. 25 in Manila.

The USA roster is still in flux and is expected to be completed sometime later in June, sources said.

The World Cup roster will be different from the Olympic team for Paris 2024, but there could be some continuity between the two teams.