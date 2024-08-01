Day six of the Paris Olympics has come to an end and, while it hasn't been a medal-laden one for Team GB, it certainly was dramatic. British rowers stepped onto the podium in the morning before teenage skateboarding star Sky Brown and 800-metre runner Jake Wightman suffered injuries. Later on Thursday, Andy Murray's 19-year tennis career came to an end when he and doubles partner Dan Evans fell to a quarterfinal defeat.

- Andy Murray retires after quarterfinal defeat at Roland Garros

- Helen Glover helps Team GB to rowing silver in women's four

- Team GB skateboarding star Sky Brown dislocates shoulder - reports

- Jake Wightman withdraws from Olympics due to a hamstring injury

With the likes of Keely Hodgkinson and Max Whitlock preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN will bring you all the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments. For now, take a look back at our live coverage of day five, as it happened.