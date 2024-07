July 28 Olympics schedule: Gymnastics, swimming, tennis

Take a look at some of the impressive stats behind the 2024 U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team. (2:22)

Meet the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics are in full swing! July 28 festivities include gymnastics, swimming, beach volleyball, tennis, basketball, and an array of other events. NBC is home base for the action.

Check out the full schedule below:

12 a.m. ET

Resumen del dia Paris 2024

2 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool B: USA (Nuss/Kloth) vs. CAN (Bansley/Bukovec)

2:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 4)

3 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: ITA (Gorrardi/Menegatti) vs. ESP (Liliana/Paula)

Handball - Women's Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary

Rowing - Men's and Women's Fours Heats & More

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Dominican Republic

3:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Women's Team: Round of 16

Fencing - Women's Foil & Men's Epee Eliminations

Gymnastics - Women's Qualification: Subdiv. 1

Shooting - Men's Air Pistol Final

4 a.m. ET

Archery - Team Elimination Rounds

Badminton - Women's Singles: USA vs. Australia

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool B: NED (van de Velde/Immers) vs. ITA (Ranghieri/Carambula)

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Belgium vs. China

Judo - Women's 52kg, Men's 66kg Eliminations

Table Tennis - Men's and Women's Singles: Round of 64

4:30 a.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Cross-Country Team & Individual

Field Hockey - Women's Pool A: Germany vs. Japan

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Australia vs. Spain

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: BRA (Carol/Barbara) vs. JPN (Hasegawa/Ishii)

Boxing - M Heavy (R16), W Fly & Welter (R32) & More

Handball - Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Slovenia

Swimming - Heats: Men's & Women's 200m Free & More

5:05 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group C: South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

5:40 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Qualification: Subdiv. 2

Balance Beam

Floor

Uneven Bars

Vault

6 a.m. ET

Top Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024 - Voleibol de Playa y Boxeo

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: GER (Muller/Tillman) vs. FRA (Vieira/Chamereau)

Women's Qualification Subdiv. 2

Sailing - Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 1)

Shooting - Women's Air Pistol Final

Skateboarding - Women's Street: Preliminary Round

Tennis - Men's Singles First Round

Tennis - Outer Court

10

11

12

13

14

6

7

8

9

6:05 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Serbia vs. Japan

6:45 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa

Skateboarding - Women's Street: Preliminary Round

7 a.m. ET

Gold Zone (Day 2)

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool C: GER (Muller/Tillman) vs. FRA (Vieira/Chamereau)

Volleyball - Women's Pool B: Poland vs. Japan

7:15 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain

7:20 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Dominican Republic

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group A: Spain vs. China

Swimming - Heats: Men's and Women's 200m Free & More

8 a.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 5)

Cycling - Women's Mountain Bike

Handball - Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Germany

Juegos Olimpicos Paris 2024 - Natacion y Baloncesto

Tennis - Featured Matches (Pt. 1)

Voleibol Paris 2024 - Italia vs. Rep. Dominicana

8:15 a.m. ET

Archery - Women's Team: QF, SF, Medal Finals

Archery - Women's Team: Quarterfinals

8:30 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles First Round

8:50 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Qualification: Subdiv. 3

9 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool E: NED (Stam/Schoon) vs. LTU (Paulikiene/Raupelyte)

Tennis - Women's Singles First Round

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Italy vs. USA

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing - M Feather (R32), W Welter (R32) & More

Canoeing - Slalom: Women's Kayak Semifinal

Rugby - Women's Pool Play (12 Matches)

Men's Water Polo - Men's Group: Italy vs. USA

9:35 a.m. ET

Rugby - Women's Pool Play

10 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool A: BRA (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. EGY (Abdelhady/D.Elghobashy)

Handball - Women's Group A: Denmark vs. Norway

Judo - Women's 52kg, Men's 66kg Repechages, Finals

Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinals

10:10 a.m. ET

Archery - Women's Team: Semifinal, Final

10:15 a.m. ET

Swimming - Men's & Women's 200m Free & More

10:30 a.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Cross Country

10:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro

11 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool E: CZE (Perusic/Schweiner) vs. CAN (Schacter/Dearing)

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Germany vs. Spain

Skateboarding - Women's Street: Final

Futbol Paris 2024 - Brasil vs. Japon

Futbol Paris 2024 - Nueva Zelanda vs. Colombia

Soccer - Women's Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia

Soccer - Women's Group C: Brazil vs. Japan

Tennis - Men's Doubles First Round

Volleyball - Men's Pool A: France vs. Serbia

11:15 a.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group C: Serbia vs. USA

11:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand

11:35 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Women's Kayak Final

12 p.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Qualification: Subdiv. 4

12:30 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Women's Pool Play

12:45 p.m. ET

Waterpolo - Men's Group: Croatia vs. Montenegro

1 p.m. ET

Top Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

1 p.m. ET

Paris 2024 - Baloncesto M: SRB vs. USA

Fencing - Women's Foil & Men's Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

Handball - Women's Group B: Angola vs. Spain

Futbol Paris 2024 - Espana vs. Nigeria

Soccer

Women's Group B: Australia vs. Zambia

Women's Group C: Spain vs. Nigeria

Surfing and Equestrian

Surfing - Women's Round 2

Tennis - Featured Matches (Pt. 2)

Tennis - Men's Singles First Round

1:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - M/W/Mx Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Pt. 6)

Rugby and Shooting

Water Polo - Men's Group B: France vs. Hungary

1:45 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

Volleyball - Women's Pool B: Poland vs. Japan

2 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool E: BRA (Evandro/Arthur) vs. AUT (Horl/Horst)

Boxing - M Heavy (R16), W Fly & Welter (R32) & More

Rowing - Heats: Single Sculls & More

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Singles: Round of 64

2:15 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain

2:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: M 400m IM, W 100m Fly, M 100m Breast

2:45 p.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group B: USA vs. Germany

3 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group A: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

Beach Volleyball - Men's Pool B: NOR (Mol, A./Sorum, C.) vs. CHI (Grimalt, M./Grimalt, E.)

Gymnastics - Women's Qualification, Subdiv. 5

Handball - Women's Group B: France vs. Netherlands

Futbol Paris 2024

Estados Unidos vs. Alemania

Francia vs. Canada

Watch with Alex Cooper: W Soccer USA vs. Germany

Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Canada

Tennis - Women's Singles First Round

Volleyball - Men's Pool A: Slovenia vs. Canada

3:05 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Romania vs. Greece

3:45 p.m. ET

Fencing - Women's Foil & Men's Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Pool C: USA (Hughes/Cheng) vs. CZE (Hermannova/Stochlova)

4:45 p.m. ET

Boxing - Elimination Bouts

5 p.m. ET

Basketball - Men's Group C: Serbia vs. USA

Women's Qualifying

Volleyball - Men's Pool A: France vs. Serbia

5:15 p.m. ET

Handball - Women's Group B: France vs. Netherlands

5:45 p.m. ET

Surfing - Men's Round 2

7 p.m. ET

Equestrian - Eventing: Cross Country

Primetime in Paris

8 p.m. ET

Top Olympic Highlights - Best of Paris

9:30 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Women's Singles: USA vs. TBD

10:15 p.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Doubles: Hong Kong vs. USA

11 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group: USA vs. Italy

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs, and more.