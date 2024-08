Aug. 4 Olympics schedule: Tennis, golf, gymnastics

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics have crossed the halfway mark. August 4th will bring exciting developments in tennis, golf, and gymnastics, among other events. Will Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic capture a singles gold medal? Can Suni Lee score another victory on uneven bars? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

1 a.m. ET

Tennis - Women's Singles Gold Final

2:30 p.m. ET

Badminton - Men's & Women's Singles: Semifinals

Beach Volleyball - Men's Lucky Loser: Hodges/Schubert (AUS) vs. Evans/Budinger (USA)

3 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Xue/X.Y. Xia (CHN) vs. Esmee/Zoe (SUI)

Golf - Men's Final Round (Pt. 1)

Handball - Men's Group A: Sweden vs. Japan

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Turkiye

3:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Individual: Round of 16

Basketball 3x3 - Women's Play-In Round

4 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Ehlers/Wickler (GER) vs. George/Andre (BRA)

Equestrian - Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final)

Field Hockey - Men's Quarterfinal: India vs. Great Britain

Tennis - Women's Singles Gold Final

Track & Field

Heats: Men's 110m Hurdles

Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400mH

4:15 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Hammer Throw: Qualification

5 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Japan vs. Belgium

Boxing - M Middle (SF), W Bantam (SF) & More

Handball - Men's Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina

Track & Field - Men's Long Jump: Qualification

5:30 a.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool C: Italy vs. Turkiye

5:50 a.m. ET

Fencing - Men's Team Foil Eliminations

6 a.m. ET

Sailing - Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Tennis - Women's Doubles Bronze Finals: Muchova/Noskova (CZE) vs. Bucsa/Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Athletics and Volleyball (Spanish Broadcast)

6:30 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Individual: Round of 16

Field Hockey - Men's Quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Spain

7 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Individual: QF, SF, Medal Finals

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Perusic/Schweiner (CZE) vs. Boermans/De Groot (NED)

Golf - Men's Final Round (Pt. 2)

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: France vs. USA

7:15 a.m. ET

Archery - Men's Individual: Final

7:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria

Table Tennis - Men's Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

8 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)

Cycling - Women's Road Race

Handball - Men's Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

Tennis (Spanish Broadcast)

Water Polo - Women's Group A: Hungary vs. Australia

8:30 a.m. ET

Fencing - Men's Team Foil Quarters, Semis

Tennis - Men's Singles Gold Final: Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

9 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Doubles: Bronze & Gold Finals

Gymnastics

Men's & Women's Apparatus Finals

Men's Rings Final

Table Tennis - Men's Singles: Gold Final

9:30 a.m. ET

Boxing

M Heavy (SF), W Bantam (SF) & More

Spanish Broadcast

Canoeing - Slalom: Men's Kayak Cross Heats

Shooting - Women's Skeet Final

9:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group B: Italy vs. Spain

9:45 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Uneven Bars Final

10 a.m. ET

Badminton - Singles Semifinals

Handball - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. France

10:15 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Diaz/Alayo (CUB)

10:35 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Vault Final

10:45 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Women's Kayak Cross Heats

11 a.m. ET

Basketball

Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA

Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

Beach Volleyball - Match 81: M or W Round of 16

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: China vs. Serbia

11:05 a.m. ET

Cycling

11:25 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Round of 16

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play (4 Games)

Field Hockey - Men's Quarterfinal: Netherlands vs. Australia

12 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Match 82: M or W Round of 16

Tennis - Women's Doubles Gold Final: Errani/Paolini (ITA) vs. Andreeva/Shnaider (AIN)

12:15 p.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Doubles: Bronze Final

12:30 p.m. ET

Swimming - Finals: W 50 Free, M&W 4x100 Medley & More

Track & Field - Main (Finals): M 100m, W High Jump & More

Water Polo - Women's Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands

1 p.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Doubles: Gold Final

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Netherlands

Handball - Men's Group B: Denmark vs. Norway

Track & Field - Finals: Men's 100m & More

Athletics (Spanish Broadcast)

1:10 p.m. ET

Fencing - Men's Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

1:45 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's High Jump: Final

2 p.m. ET

Men's Beach Volleyball - Sweden vs. Cuba (Spanish Broadcast)

Field Hockey - Men's Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Argentina

Golf - Men's Final Round

Tennis - Women's Doubles Gold Final

2:05 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Group B: France vs. Greece

2:30 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Hammer Throw: Final

3 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group B: Australia vs. France

Beach Volleyball - Match 83: M or W Round of 16

Handball - Men's Group A: Spain vs. Croatia

Volleyball

Women's Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland

Women's Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland (Spanish Broadcast)

3:30 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Play-In Round (2 Games)

3:45 p.m. ET

Equestrian - Dressage: Individual Final

Shooting - Women's Skeet Final

4 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Match 84: M or W Round of 16

Boxing (Spanish Broadcast)

4:30 p.m. ET

Cycling - Women's Road Race

Tennis - Men's Singles Gold Final

5 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool A: France vs. United States

7 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Men's Singles: Gold Final

8 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Men's Quarterfinal

9 p.m. ET

Handball - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. France

9:30 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Pool B: Brazil vs. Poland

11 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Group C: Germany vs. USA

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, highlights, previews, FAQs, and more.