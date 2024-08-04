Open Extended Reactions

Keely Hodgkinson eased into the 800m final with a dominant performance. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Gold medal favourite Keely Hodgkinson comfortably won her women's 800-metre semifinal on Sunday, although compatriots Jemma Reekie and Phoebe Gill both missed out.

Hodgkinson gave a commanding performance in which she led throughout. She qualified with the fastest time of the semifinals, over half a second quicker than the second-fastest time set by Tsige Duguma.

"You can't take any chances and it gave me good practice for tomorrow as well but I just wanted to be safe in qualifying," Hodgkinson said to the BBC after her race. "Job done, we're in the final now, mission is on.

"I've said it all year, I really want to upgrade my silver. I think I am in the best shape physically, mentally and emotionally to do that that I have been ever.

"I just hope that I can really put that together tomorrow and let's see what we can do."

Reekie had been expected to challenge for a medal, but ran out of steam in her semifinal. She was jostling with Duguma for first place but slowed up with 50 metres to go, eventually finishing in fifth.

"Not good but going to go away and speak to my coach and get myself together," Reekie said after her semifinal.

"I'm in the best shape of my life and I made some mistakes and that's what happens. I just need to go away and think about it."

Meanwhile, Gill, who is competing at her debut Games aged 17, came fourth in her race.