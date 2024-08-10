Aug. 11 Olympics schedule: Basketball, closing ceremony

The 2024 Olympics are almost finished. August 11th will bring final stretch developments in basketball and volleyball, in addition to the closing ceremony. Can the U.S. women's basketball team and U.S. women's volleyball team bring home gold medals in their respective finals? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:
*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.
1:15 a.m. ET
Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Final: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Ehlers/Wickler (GER)
2 a.m. ET
Track & Field - Women's Marathon
3 a.m. ET
Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia
Water Polo - Men's 5th-6th: Greece vs. Spain
4:30 a.m. ET
Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary
5 a.m. ET
Cycling - Track: Women's Omnium Final & More
Modern Pentathlon - Women's Final
Wrestling - Finals: M 97kg & W 76kg Freestyle & More
5:30 a.m. ET
Basketball - Women's Bronze Final: Belgium & Australia
Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk
7 a.m. ET
Volleyball
Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy
Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy (Spanish Broadcast)
7:30 a.m. ET
Handball - Men's Gold Final: Germany vs. Denmark
8 a.m. ET
Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia
9 a.m. ET
Cycling - Men's Keirin, Women's Sprint, Omnium
Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia
9:30 a.m. ET
Basketball
Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA
Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)
Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg Final
10 a.m. ET
Wrestling - Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle
10:30 a.m. ET
Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia
11:30 a.m. ET
Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary
12 p.m. ET
Women's Marathon
12:30 p.m. ET
Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia
1:30 p.m. ET
Volleyball - Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy
2:30 p.m. ET
Closing Ceremony (Spanish Broadcast)
3 p.m. ET
Closing Ceremony
3:30 p.m. ET
Basketball - Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA
7 p.m. ET
Closing Ceremony
10 p.m. ET
Countdown to LA28
