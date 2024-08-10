        <
          Aug. 11 Olympics schedule: Basketball, closing ceremony

          Meet the 2024 U.S. women's Olympic basketball team (1:47)

          Check out some of the key players headlining the U.S. women's basketball team as it seeks to win its eighth straight gold medal including Dianna Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. (1:47)

          Aug 10, 2024, 10:53 PM

          The 2024 Olympics are almost finished. August 11th will bring final stretch developments in basketball and volleyball, in addition to the closing ceremony. Can the U.S. women's basketball team and U.S. women's volleyball team bring home gold medals in their respective finals? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

          Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

          *Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

          1:15 a.m. ET

          Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Final: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Ehlers/Wickler (GER)

          2 a.m. ET

          Track & Field - Women's Marathon

          3 a.m. ET

          Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia

          Water Polo - Men's 5th-6th: Greece vs. Spain

          4:30 a.m. ET

          Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary

          5 a.m. ET

          Cycling - Track: Women's Omnium Final & More

          Modern Pentathlon - Women's Final

          Wrestling - Finals: M 97kg & W 76kg Freestyle & More

          5:30 a.m. ET

          Basketball - Women's Bronze Final: Belgium & Australia

          Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

          7 a.m. ET

          Volleyball

          • Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy

          • Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy (Spanish Broadcast)

          7:30 a.m. ET

          Handball - Men's Gold Final: Germany vs. Denmark

          8 a.m. ET

          Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

          9 a.m. ET

          Cycling - Men's Keirin, Women's Sprint, Omnium

          Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

          9:30 a.m. ET

          Basketball

          • Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA

          • Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

          Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg Final

          10 a.m. ET

          Wrestling - Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle

          10:30 a.m. ET

          Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia

          11:30 a.m. ET

          Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary

          12 p.m. ET

          Women's Marathon

          12:30 p.m. ET

          Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

          1:30 p.m. ET

          Volleyball - Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy

          2:30 p.m. ET

          Closing Ceremony (Spanish Broadcast)

          3 p.m. ET

          Closing Ceremony

          3:30 p.m. ET

          Basketball - Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA

          7 p.m. ET

          Closing Ceremony

          10 p.m. ET

          Countdown to LA28

