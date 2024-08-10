Aug. 11 Olympics schedule: Basketball, closing ceremony

Check out some of the key players headlining the U.S. women's basketball team as it seeks to win its eighth straight gold medal including Dianna Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. (1:47)

The 2024 Olympics are almost finished. August 11th will bring final stretch developments in basketball and volleyball, in addition to the closing ceremony. Can the U.S. women's basketball team and U.S. women's volleyball team bring home gold medals in their respective finals? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

1:15 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Final: Ahman/Hellvig (SWE) vs. Ehlers/Wickler (GER)

2 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Marathon

3 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia

Water Polo - Men's 5th-6th: Greece vs. Spain

4:30 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary

5 a.m. ET

Cycling - Track: Women's Omnium Final & More

Modern Pentathlon - Women's Final

Wrestling - Finals: M 97kg & W 76kg Freestyle & More

5:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Bronze Final: Belgium & Australia

Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

7 a.m. ET

Volleyball

Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy

Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy (Spanish Broadcast)

7:30 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Gold Final: Germany vs. Denmark

8 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

9 a.m. ET

Cycling - Men's Keirin, Women's Sprint, Omnium

Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

9:30 a.m. ET

Basketball

Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA

Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA (Spanish Broadcast)

Weightlifting - Women's 81+kg Final

10 a.m. ET

Wrestling - Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle

10:30 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Slovenia

11:30 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Bronze Final: USA vs. Hungary

12 p.m. ET

Women's Marathon

12:30 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Gold Final: Serbia vs. Croatia

1:30 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Women's Gold Final: USA vs. Italy

2:30 p.m. ET

Closing Ceremony (Spanish Broadcast)

3 p.m. ET

Closing Ceremony

3:30 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Gold Final: France vs. USA

7 p.m. ET

Closing Ceremony

10 p.m. ET

Countdown to LA28

