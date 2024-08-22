Open Extended Reactions

Keely Hodgkinson won the first major title of her career at Paris 2024, emerging victorious in the women's 800 metres. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Keely Hodgkinson has said her season is over due to an injury, but she said she has already secured everything she wanted from the campaign after winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Hodgkinson, 22, claimed gold at the Stade de France in the women's 800 metres at the Paris Olympics earlier this month.

"No more races for me!!" Hodgkinson said in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! see you on the track next year."

Hodgkinson was widely favoured ahead of Paris 2024 to claim her first Olympic title after her biggest contender, Athing Mu, was tripped in the U.S. Olympic trials.

However, still delivered on the hype, doing so by leading for the vast majority of the race, nd closing with an all-out sprint in the final 200 metres.

She won the race by over a second, despite a personal best from silver medallist Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia. She ended the Olympics as Team GB's only gold medallist in track and field.

The track and field season has resumed this week after the Olympics, with the Lausanne Diamond League meeting beginning on Thursday.