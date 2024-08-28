India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on August 29, Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

It's an action-packed opening day for Indian para-athletes at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India can get into the medal table with a couple of opportunities on Thursday.

Aruna Tanwar will look to progress to the medal rounds in para taekwondo while Jyoti Gaderiya will push for qualification to the bronze or gold medal race in the para cycling C1-3 3000m individual pursuit.

Apart from the above, Indian para-athletes will be seen in group stage matches in badminton as well as at the ranking rounds of para archery.

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order so post-midnight fixtures are included in the current date.

Here's a look at India's schedule for August 29, Thursday:

12 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj-Palak Kohli in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani of Indonesia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

12 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan vs USA's Miles Krajewski-Jayci Simon in mixed doubles SH6 group stage match.

1:30 PM: Para taekwondo: Aruna Tanwar vs Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey in women's K44-47kg round of 16.

Medal matches in this event will start around 10:40 PM.

Not before 2 PM: Para badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

Not before 2 PM: Para badminton - Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Syakuroh in women's singles SL3 group stage match.

Not before 2:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam vs Md. Amin Burhanuddin of Malaysia in men's singles SL4 group stage match.

Not before 3:20 PM: Para badminton - Tarun Dhillon vs Rogerio de Oliveira of Brazil in men's singles SL4 group match.

Not before 4 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar in men's singles SL3 group stage match.

4:25 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualification.

Bronze and gold medal races in this event will start around 7:55 PM.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Sarita in women's individual compound ranking round.

4:30 PM: Para archery - Harvinder Singh in men's individual recurve ranking round.

Not before 4:40 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau of France in women's singles SL4 group stage match.

Not before 5:20 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa de Marco of Italy in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramdass vs Maud Lefort of France in women's singles SU5 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan of Indonesia in men's singles SH6 group stage match.

7:30 PM: Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sivan vs Jayci Simon of the USA in women's singles SH6 group stage match.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami in men's individual compound ranking round.

8:30 PM: Para archery - Pooja in women's individual recurve ranking round.

Not before 10:10 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar-Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani-Leani Oktila in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.

Not before 10:50 PM: Para badminton - Palak Kohli-Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur-Faustine Noel of France in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 group stage match.