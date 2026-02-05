Ayumu Hirano points toward halfpipe defense after nasty fall

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Olympic halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano offered a small update regarding his recent injuries, suggesting he still intends to defend his title next week in the Milan Cortina Games.

Hirano took a nasty fall at a snowboard contest in Switzerland last month, with his trainer saying on social media he had broken his nose and pelvis.

The 27-year-old, who added the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics to two silvers he had won previously, did not elaborate on those injuries Wednesday, saying simply, "I just have to trust what I've built up to this point so far and ride the way I'm capable of riding," according to a statement released by the Ski Association of Japan.

The Olympics website says Hirano could become the first Japanese Winter Olympian to win a medal at four consecutive Games.

Hirano was long viewed as the biggest threat to Shaun White on the Olympic halfpipe and barely lost to him in a dramatic back-and-forth contest in South Korea in 2018. He broke through four years ago by landing a triple cork -- three head-over-heels flips -- to edge Scotty James for the victory.

"I think it's been a process of coming to terms with myself and recognizing what I needed to work on," Hirano said. "I've always felt like the challenger, so not a lot has changed about me as far as I'm concerned. I hope to be myself, just give it everything I've got."

Official training for the halfpipe starts Sunday, with the men's qualifying set for next Wednesday.