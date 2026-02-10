Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn resolves copyright issue

Open Extended Reactions

MILAN -- U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn says she has smoothed out copyright concerns with the artist behind one of the pieces of her free skate music, and that the Olympic team gold medalist may have struck up a new friendship with him because of it.

Canadian artist Seb McKinnon, who produces music under the name CLANN, had taken to social media after Glenn performed her free skate to conclude the team event Sunday and expressed surprise that his song, "The Return," was used as part of the program.

"So just found out an Olympic figure skater used one of my songs without permission for their routine. It aired all over the world ... what? Is that usual practice for the Olympics?" McKinnon posted to X, eventually congratulating Glenn on her gold medal.

Figure skaters are required to obtain copyright permission for the music they use. But the process is confusing and prone to mistakes, and several skaters have changed programs at the last minute for the Milan Cortina Games because problems have arisen.

"The issue of music rights can be complex and confusing," Glenn said in a statement. "Seems like there was a hiccup in that whole process. I'm glad we cleared things up with Seb and I look forward to collaborating with him."

Glenn has been performing her free skate to "The Return" for the past two years without any issues.

"It was a dream come true to perform at the Olympic Games and to have Seb acknowledge my performance and congratulate me afterward made the moment even more special," Glenn said. "It's my sincere hope that I was able to help create new fans of both figure skating and Seb. We will move forward and continue supporting both artists and the skating community."