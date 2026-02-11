Chloe Kim has no-drama run through Olympic halfpipe qualifying

Open Extended Reactions

LIVIGNO, Italy -- Chloe Kim got the drama over early in Olympic halfpipe qualifying Wednesday, nailing her first run on the way to a top finish and a spot in the final as she goes for her third straight gold medal.

Kim showed no signs of rust in her first contest since injuring her shoulder four weeks ago -- a setback that jeopardized her status as the favorite coming into the Milan Cortina Games.

In fact, this looked like most halfpipe contests involving Kim over the years: She jumped higher and did tougher tricks than pretty much everyone, and her execution was close to flawless.

Kim's score of 90.25 in her first run was 2.5 better than Japan's Sara Shimizu and 4.25 better than Kim's American teammate Maddie Mastro.

The contest was halted for about 10 minutes when China's Liu Jiayu took a nasty fall toward the bottom of the halfpipe. Liu was taken off on a stretcher, and the Chinese team didn't offer immediate word on her condition.