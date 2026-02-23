Winter Olympics: Team GB record-breakers are 'on the rise'

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp speaks about his passion for the Winter Olympics, praising the dedication and skill across every event. (1:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead declared Great Britain a nation "on the rise" in winter sports as Olympians received a hero's welcome following their record-breaking exploits in Italy.

Team GB celebrated their greatest Winter Olympics by winning five medals -- three gold, a silver and a bronze -- at the Milan and Cortina Games.

Skeleton racer Matt Weston led athletes into the arrivals hall at Gatwick Airport on Monday lunchtime, wearing his two gold medals and waving the Union Flag.

"To come away as the most successful [British] team at the Winter Olympics, coming away with the most-decorated male winter Olympian of all time in Matt Weston as well, it's really special," Muirhead told the Press Association.

"It just really comes down to the history-makers, the athletes. They have been incredible.

"We've had a handful of fourth places, I think we've had 24 top 10s as well, so it really shows that we are a nation with a lot of potential and most definitely on the rise."

Team GB had never previously won multiple golds at a single Winter Olympics.

Following individual success, Weston claimed the mixed skeleton title alongside Tabby Stoecker after Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale topped the podium in the mixed team snowboard cross.

The men's curling team, led by Bruce Mouat, clinched silver on the penultimate day of the Games before freestyle skier Zoe Atkin added bronze in the women's halfpipe on the final day.

- 2026 Winter Olympics: All Team GB medal winners as gold record broken

- Team GB fall short in curling final, have to settle for silver again

- Team GB's Zoe Atkin wins bronze in women's freeski halfpipe

Friends, family, and pupils from St. John's C of E Primary School in Caterham were among those gathered in Gatwick's South Terminal for a rousing homecoming.

"It was amazing to walk out there," said Muirhead, who won curling gold at Beijing 2022 after bronze at Sochi 2014.

"It's the history-makers, the athletes -- this is their moment and they deserve every single bit of it because they really have been an incredible team out in Italy."