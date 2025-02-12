PLL, WLL Championship Series hub: Schedule, scores, top plays

New York Charging's Kylie Ohlmiller scores the first goal in Women's Lacrosse League history. (0:19)

The Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League are staging the 2025 Lexus Championship Series from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.

Will the Boston Cannons repeat as champs on the PLL side? Which squad will take home the inaugural championship honors on the WLL side?

Get caught up here with the game schedule, scores and top plays:

Feb. 11

WLL

New York Charging 14, Maryland Charm 13

PLL

New York Atlas 25, Maryland Whipsnakes 13

MOLLOY. CAN. NOT. STOP. 🔥



Another one late in Q4. pic.twitter.com/g2QqJ4oTXD — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) February 12, 2025

Feb. 12

WLL

Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.

PLL

Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13

WLL

Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.

PLL

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14

WLL

California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

PLL

New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers, 9 p.m.

Feb. 15

WLL

Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.

New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.

PLL

New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons, 6 p.m.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, 8 p.m.

Feb. 16

WLL

Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.

PLL

Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17

WLL

Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.

PLL

Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.