PLL, WLL Championship Series hub: Schedule, scores, top plays

The Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League are staging the 2025 Lexus Championship Series from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.
Will the Boston Cannons repeat as champs on the PLL side? Which squad will take home the inaugural championship honors on the WLL side?
Get caught up here with the game schedule, scores and top plays:
Feb. 11
WLL
New York Charging 14, Maryland Charm 13
PLL
New York Atlas 25, Maryland Whipsnakes 13
MOLLOY. CAN. NOT. STOP. 🔥— Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) February 12, 2025
Another one late in Q4. pic.twitter.com/g2QqJ4oTXD
Feb. 12
WLL
Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.
PLL
Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13
WLL
Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.
PLL
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14
WLL
California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.
PLL
New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers, 9 p.m.
Feb. 15
WLL
Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.
New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.
PLL
New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons, 6 p.m.
Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, 8 p.m.
Feb. 16
WLL
Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.
PLL
Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.
Feb. 17
WLL
Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.
PLL
Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.