          PLL, WLL Championship Series hub: Schedule, scores, top plays

          Kylie Ohlmiller scores first goal in WLL history (0:19)

          New York Charging's Kylie Ohlmiller scores the first goal in Women's Lacrosse League history. (0:19)

          • ESPN staffFeb 12, 2025, 02:25 PM

          The Premier Lacrosse League and Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League are staging the 2025 Lexus Championship Series from Feb. 11-17 at the St. James in Springfield, Va.

          Will the Boston Cannons repeat as champs on the PLL side? Which squad will take home the inaugural championship honors on the WLL side?

          Get caught up here with the game schedule, scores and top plays:

          Feb. 11

          WLL

          New York Charging 14, Maryland Charm 13

          PLL

          New York Atlas 25, Maryland Whipsnakes 13

          Feb. 12

          WLL

          Boston Guard vs. California Palms, 9 p.m.

          PLL

          Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers, 7 p.m.

          Feb. 13

          WLL

          Maryland Charm vs. Boston Guard, 9 p.m.

          PLL

          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons, 7 p.m.

          Feb. 14

          WLL

          California Palms vs. New York Charging, 7 p.m.

          PLL

          New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers, 9 p.m.

          Feb. 15

          WLL

          Maryland Charm vs. California Palm, 12:30 p.m.
          New York Charging vs. Boston Guard, 2:30 p.m.

          PLL

          New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons, 6 p.m.
          Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, 8 p.m.

          Feb. 16

          WLL

          Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 10:30 a.m.

          PLL

          Semifinals: TBA vs. TBA, 6 p.m.

          Feb. 17

          WLL

          Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 11 a.m.

          PLL

          Championship: TBA vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.