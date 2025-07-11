PLL Week 7 preview: Key stats, players for Throwback Weekend

Pat Kavanagh rips an over-the-shoulder shot to extend the West's double-digit lead at the PLL All-Star Game. (0:28)

Week 7 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season is on tap, and it's Throwback Weekend in Chicago!

Four games are on the docket Friday and Saturday, with each team wearing special uniforms to commemorate the occasion.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

New York Atlas (3-2) vs. Boston Cannons (3-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+

Injury report:

Atlas: A Jeff Teat questionable (left Achilles)

Cannons: SSDM Bubba Fairman IR

The winner of this game takes one step closer to earning the No. 1 seed (and a first-round bye in the playoffs). According to projections by the PLL, here are the No. 1 seed chances for each team based on scenario:

Boston's chances with a win: 46%

Boston's chances with a loss: 11%

New York's chances with a win: 50%

New York's chances with a loss: 14%

Atlas

Jeff Teat is approaching a significant milestone, with 99 goals in his PLL career heading into the weekend.

Atlas FO Trevor Baptiste is also close to a milestone. He needs two faceoff wins to hit 1,220 and take over the No. 4 spot on the PLL's all-time list. Next up is No. 3 Joe Nardella, with 1,523.

Cannons

Marcus Holman enters the weekend third all-time in goals in PLL history, with 351. Paul Rabil is next up, with 355, and No. 1 Paul Grant Jr. is at 393.

With two more caused turnovers, Zach Goodrich will have 50 for his career. He'd be the second short-stick to reach that benchmark; Zach Currier (59) was the first.

Utah Archers (2-3) vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs (3-2)

Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Archers: A Connor Fields questionable, M Tre Leclaire questionable (PUP), A Matt Moore IR (right hip), FO Mike Sisselberger IR (right hand), A Devon McLane out (PUP), G Nick Washuta out (PUP), M Cole Williams IR (left knee), M Challen Rogers IR (right hamstring)

Waterdogs: A Zed Williams out (PUP), A CJ Kirst out (PUP), D Liam Byrnes out (PUP), D AJ Mercurio out (left foot), SSDM Jake Higgins out (PUP), A Jack Traynor out (PUP)

The matchup to watch in this game is Philly's MVP candidate Michael Sowers against Utah's stalwart defenseman Graeme Hossack. In five games, Hossack has limited his primary matchups to 3-for-37 shooting and four assists, while causing 14 turnovers.

Archers

The D is not all Hossack; the Archers currently have the lowest opposing shooting percentage in PLL history (20.8%), besting themselves from last season (21.6%).

Unfortunately, the offense hasn't held up their end of the bargain; the offense is scoring 8.76 points per 45 possessions, which is lower than the stingy Archers' defense is allowing (8.77).

Waterdogs

Speaking of Sowers, he registered 18 assists through five games, which is on pace for 36 this season. If he reaches that level, it would tie the single-season record set last season by Jeff Teat.

Teammate Kieran McArdle is working his way up the all-time goals and points leaderboards. His 313 goals are currently sixth, with Brendan Mundorf (316) next on the list. His 498 goals are seventh, with Marcus Holman (501) the next on the list.

Carolina Chaos (2-3) vs. California Redwoods (2-3)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Chaos: M Shane Knobloch IR (right hamstring), M Chris Aslanian out (torso)

Redwoods: SSDM Chris Merle IR (ACL), A Wes Berg out (PUP), SSDM Marquez White out (PUP), G Jack Kelly out (PUP), A Ryan Lee out (PUP), FO Zach Cole out (PUP)

This isn't exactly a "loser leaves town match" when it comes to playoffs -- but each team will greatly improve it's chances with a victory. Per the PLL, here are some scenario projections:

California with a win: 92% chance to make playoffs

California with a loss: 51% chance to make playoffs

Carolina with a win: 77% chance to make playoffs

Carolina with a loss: 35% chance to make playoffs

Chaos

Goaltender Blaze Riorden has stayed busy -- again -- this season. He has the highest saves per game since 2019 (14.8, ahead of Brett Dobson at 14.2), and that rate has been even higher this season, at 16.2 saves per game.

Redwoods

Romar Dennis is one to watch from beyond the arc. He enters this weekend with 24 career two-point goals, which is one shy of tying Jeff Sonke for eighth all-time in that stat.

Denver Outlaws (3-2) vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (2-3)

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Outlaws: None

Whipsnakes: M Ryan Conrad out (PUP), M Tucker Dordevic IR (jaw)

The Saturday Night Lacrosse nightcap features two super sophomores: Maryland's TJ Malone and Denver's Pat Kavanagh.

Per the PLL, Malone ranks second in points (21), first in goals (13), sixth in assists (7), and sixth in touches (178). Kavanagh ranks third in points (19), second in goals (12), sixth in assists (7), and first in touches (224).

This will also be the "Bernhardt Bowl," as brothers Jesse and Jared (Denver) take on Jake (Maryland).

Outlaws

Goalie Logan McNaney might be earning a new nickname of "Mr. Clean" -- he has the highest single-season "clean save" percentage since 2015 (55.6%), well ahead of No. 2, 2020 Tim Troutner (50.0%).

Whipsnakes

PLL legend Rob Pannell is already the all-time leader in assists, with 297. Can he reach 300 this weekend?