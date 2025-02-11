Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Team Penske continued its reshuffling of leadership positions on Tuesday, naming Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles in the same position at IndyCar, replacing Jay Frye.

Frye is out of the organization after 10 years as IndyCar president.

Boles has served as president of IMS since 2013, a period that includes the sellout of the 100th Indianapolis 500, the first full-capacity crowd in the event's history.

"I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Boles said.

The moves come two weeks after Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske and Roger Penske's longtime right-hand man on competition, stepped back as the overall leader of the organization but remained president of the IndyCar program.

Team Penske is coming off a banner 2024 season in which it won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a second consecutive Indianapolis 500, its third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship, and the IMSA and WEC titles.

The team last month won the Rolex 24 for the second consecutive year.

Yet, the success hasn't stopped Penske from making moves intended to strengthen the organization. The announcement Tuesday lauded Boles for his promotional prowess and strategic marketing capabilities.

"Doug is the ideal choice to lead both IndyCar and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility," Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. "He's an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders."

Boles will report to Miles.

Other changes included the promotion of Mark Sibla to senior vice president, IndyCar competition and operations; Kyle Novak to IndyCar's vice president of officiating and race control; and Louis Kissinger to general manager of Indianapolis Motor Speedway operations.