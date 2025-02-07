Open Extended Reactions

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had successful surgery on his right hand after a crash in preseason testing earlier this week while the Spaniard did not need surgery on his left foot, his team Aprilia Racing said Friday.

Martin fractured his hand and foot Wednesday in a nasty crash in Sepang, Malaysia, where he also hit the tarmac face-first and shattered his helmet visor. MRI and CT scans showed no other injuries.

The 27-year-old returned to Europe and underwent surgery on his hand in Barcelona.

Aprilia did not say whether Martin would be fit for testing in Thailand next week or the season-opening Grand Prix at Thailand's Chang International Circuit in a race weekend that begins Feb. 28.

Michelin boss Piero Taramasso said the internal tire temperature on Martin's bike was 15 degrees Celsius lower than the optimal temperature, which led to a loss of grip and Martin crashing.

However, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said he did not agree with the tire supplier's analysis.

"I'm glad that Jorge's operation went well, and now we hope for a speedy recovery; his health is the priority," Rivola said. "Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso. I believe that the riders' safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries."

Apart from Martin, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture.

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also fractured his collarbone, but the Italian rider was at fault as he tried to do a wheelie.