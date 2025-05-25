McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc react to their P1 and P2 finishes at the Monaco Grand Prix. (1:10)

MONACO - After battling for victory at one of Sunday's two famous races, podium finishers Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri all said they had no interest in ever trying to win the Indy 500.

Norris ticked off a career dream by winning the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Leclerc famously did the same last year, in the process claiming one third what is unofficially called Triple Crown, along with the Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Ferrari driver admitted on Sunday he will likely never complete the full thing.

"I don't think I will ever do it," Leclerc said on Sunday evening about the Indy 500. "I think it's a different level of craziness. I'm happy in F1, I love F1, and I'm fully focused on that, first and foremost."

Leclerc has previously stated a goal he shares with younger brother Arthur to go after the other Triple Crown event.

"When this will end, another thing I want to tick, is doing Le Mans with my brother [Arthur Leclerc]. So, these are probably the two things I really want to do. Indy 500 - I'm not sure. But I have a lot of respect for these guys, and I'll try to follow as much as I can tonight."

Last year's Monaco winner Charles Leclerc finished second, as Lando Norris won. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Norris had extra reason to have paid attention to the build-up to this year's event with McLaren taking part, but shared Leclerc's lack of interest in ever taking part.

"Congrats to Robert Shwartzman for pole - it was pretty impressive. I was his teammate back in 2015 or 2016 in Formula Renault. So to see him go on to do something like that is pretty cool. But it is something I'll never do, I can say it right now! I'm not doing it. Just have no interest in doing it. Not my thing. It's not what I enjoy.

"I have a lot of respect for these guys. There are a lot of incredibly talented drivers over there in America, and some of them could do very well in Formula 1. But, yeah, I like turning right as well. So, that's the main thing."

Ahead of the news conference officially starting as they waited for Norris to arrive, third-placed Piastri had told Leclerc he fancied trying Le Mans, but also said he had no interest in ever trying the Indy 500 either.

Asked if he was watching McLaren's Indy team's attempt to win the famous oval race, Piastri invited fellow Monaco residents Norris and Leclerc to join him.

"I will probably be watching on my couch at home, unless I get an invite... Or, yeah, I mean, you're welcome to come, if you want," he said. "But, yeah, probably on my couch. And I'll keep my answer short because I want to go watch!"

Leclerc quipped back: "I won't be on my couch. Thanks for the invite. I think I'll still be in a meeting. We are very late with Ferrari. We always leave late!"

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is the only active member of the F1 grid to have raced at the Indy 500, doing so in 2017.

Alonso, 43, led on his Indy debut but did not make the finish after his Honda engine failed. He won the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota in 2018 and won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2006 and 2007.

The Spanish driver infamously failed to qualify for the 2019 Indy 500 in a second attempt with McLaren.

Several F1 alumni have won the oval race in recent years, including Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi and Marcus Ericsson.