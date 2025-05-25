Take a look at the numbers behind Lando Norris' Monaco Grand Prix win for McLaren. (1:05)

MONACO -- Lando Norris held off local favorite Charles Leclerc to win a tense Monaco Grand Prix and claim a vital first win since the season opener.

Norris had controlled the race from pole position but was squeezed into a nail-biting finale when reigning world champion Max Verstappen stayed out until the final lap of the race.

A new rule for this year mandated two pit stops, but Verstappen's decision to wait until the latest opportunity to make his stop allowed Leclerc to close the gap to Norris in the final stint.

It was a much-needed victory for Norris, moving him to within three points of McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri, who finished third.

Preseason title favorite Norris won the Australian Grand Prix in March but had since relinquished the championship lead to Piastri, who has won four times since.

"Monaco baby, yeah baby!" Norris said over the radio after finishing the race.

Lando Norris took his sixth career win and first at Monaco. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Leclerc had to settle for second, unable to replicate his popular win of 12 months ago, while Piastri rounded out the podium places in third position.

Verstappen's late stop meant he dropped down to fourth position -- his huge gap to Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is what had allowed him to stay out so late.

While some had expected "chaos" from the new rules, the safety car or red flag never materialized.

The processional spectacle of the race will lead to inevitable questions over whether the rule change was a successful experiment or not.

Hamilton finished fifth, ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who appeared at one stage to be a contender for a shock podium after making two pit stops in quick succession thanks to teammate Liam Lawson backing the field up.

However, reality quickly set in, although sixth will be a big result for the Red Bull sister team.

Esteban Ocon delivered a storming drive for Haas to finish in seventh, having qualified a brilliant 10th on Saturday afternoon.