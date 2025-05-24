Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Lando Norris said his pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix means more to him than any of the previous 10 in his career after putting an end to a streak of disappointing qualifying performances.

Norris beat the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to the fastest time by 0.109 seconds on Saturday on his way to setting a new lap record at the Monaco street circuit.

The result is Norris' first pole since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix -- which was also the scene of his last race victory -- and puts him in the best possible position to win Sunday's grand prix and close the 12-point gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship.

A lack of confidence pushing the car to the limit in the final session of qualifying led to a series of lackluster results for Norris after Australia, while Piastri took three poles and four race wins in the same car.

"Today was probably the first time since Australia that I've really put it all together," Norris said. "It's not like I'm driving quicker, it's I'm driving in a better way, in a smarter way. But there's been a lot of work that's gone on.

"For me, even if I was pole in any other track, I think it probably would have been the pole that's meant the most to me.

"It probably means even more that it's in Monaco, but more because of what's happened over the last couple of months. It may not seem like a lot, but for me, it's quite a big thing. Like I said, a very, very good moment."

The Pirelli pole position award with Lando Norris and Korean actor and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Norris was reluctant to label the result as a "breakthrough" until he is able to repeat a similar level of performance at different types of circuit.

"There's things from the car, just it being Monaco and a very different layout, a very different kind of style of driving that's needed here," he said. "It's a lot more risk commitment rather than just absolute car balance, in a way.

"And also there's things that I've been working on to improve, to do a better job. Again, never because I'm not at the pace, just more than ever putting it together come Q3.

"I think to classify it as a breakthrough, I think you also need consistency of results. So I can look at it both ways. I can see easily the positive. It's a breakthrough that I just had a good Saturday.

"And for me, it's at least a step in the right direction, which I'm very, very happy about. But it's still one weekend. And I think, like I said, consistency is a big part of it, too."

Despite the run of disappointing performances prior to Saturday's pole position, Norris said he never lost faith in his ability to fight for the top spot in qualifying.

"I don't think I've ever doubted what I can do," he added. "Of course, I've got frustrated. I've been unhappy because that's normal.

"If you don't win, if you don't get pole, you're not going to be happy, especially when it's where you should be. It's what the objective is.

"So, of course, I've had those moments, but I've still never, certainly not this year, doubted what I'm capable of doing and having a day like today certainly backs all of that up."