Open Extended Reactions

The Wallabies are poised to make a swathe of changes for their one-off Test with Georgia, as coach Joe Schmidt takes the opportunity to view some of the players in his wider squad while also ensuring Australia complete a 3-0 sweep of their July campaign.

ESPN understands there could be as many as 10 new faces in the run-on side from the one that started in last Saturday's 36-28 win over Wales, headed by the inclusion of Harry Wilson at No. 8 and Ben Donaldson at fly-half.

But the front-row is set also set to take on a new-look, with Allan Alaalatoa likely to make his first run-on appearance of the Test season, fresh off a first-ever try at international try in Melbourne last weekend. Rebels prop Isaac Kailea, who has earned two caps off the bench, is also tipped to come into the starting side.

A new lock pairing is also likely, with Nick Frost poised for his first Test appearance of 2024.

Wilson, meanwhile, made his return from a broken arm in Brisbane club rugby just under a fortnight ago. The Reds No. 8 had been in sensational form in Super Rugby Pacific, rocketing him back into Wallabies contention for the first time since 2022, only for the Gunnedah-raised back-rower to suffer the injury against the Rebels in mid-May.

Wilson was last sighted in the gold jersey in the third Test against England in Sydney two years ago, ironically when Eddie Jones was still coaching the visitors, but the No. 8 played no part in Australia's catastrophic 2023 campaign. Wilson later told ESPN that he had attempted to contact Jones on "five occasions" for some feedback but unfortunately never received a response.

Harry Wilson had been in superb form for the Reds this season before a broken arm ended his Super Rugby campaign Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Donaldson's promotion to the starting side was expected after Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio had worn the No. 10 jersey for the Tests against Wales. Lolesio was solid enough despite a handful of rudimentary errors, though his missed tackle on Welsh winger Rio Dyer in Melbourne last weekend did expose his defensive weaknesses.

Donaldson moved across to Perth to play for the Force in Super Rugby Pacific this year, settling into the No. 10 jersey outside another offseason recruit, veteran Nic White. While the Force again missed the playoffs, Donaldson enjoyed several strong outings, most notably once Kurtley Beale joined the franchise midway through the season.

Its is expected Tate McDermott will also return after missing last weekend's win over Wales, while Brumbies star Len Ikitau has shaken off a hamstring tweak and looks set to replace Josh Flook at outside centre.

Schmidt will confirm his matchday 23 around lunchtime on Thursday.

The Kiwi coach has already stamped his mark on the Australian setup, though he admitted the Wallabies would need to be a "whole lot better" if they are to compete with Rugby Championship heavyweights South Africa and New Zealand later in the year.

Saturday's Test at Allianz Stadium will be the first time the Wallabies have faced Georgia outside Rugby World Cup play, with the two sides having met most recently in their opening pool encounter in France last year.

Australia emerged 35-15 winners on that occasion, but only after a spirited Georgian second-half comeback was halted by Donaldson, who scored a momentum-shifting try just as the European underdogs were really starting to roll.

"They could have been under the sticks," Wallabies veteran Nic White said, in reference to the loose ball that prop Taniela Tupou picked up before offloading to Donaldson on that sweltering Parisian evening.

Ben Donaldson is set to earn his first run-on Test start of 2024 when the Wallabies face Georgia this weekend Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

"Luckily, 'Nela' picks off an offload and puts 'Donno' up the other end. There was a 14-point swing. That game could have been very different. And we understand that's how close it can be with Georgia. So we're going to have to be on our toes, and we're going to have to be a lot better than we were last year."

Georgia defeated Eddie Jones' Japan 25-23 in Sendai last weekend.

The Wallabies have a few weeks off after the clash with Georgia, their Rugby Championship opener against the Springboks set for Aug. 10 against the Springboks.