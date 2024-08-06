Open Extended Reactions

South Africa have handed a first test start to flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, while number eight Elrigh Louw has been selected ahead of Kwagga Smith.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 22, who can cover centre and fullback, has been given the nod ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard in a major vote of confidence from coach Rassie Erasmus.

"Sacha has made a notable impact off the bench in all four Tests he has played so far, and he's slotted into the system with ease, so we are excited to see what dynamic he adds to the team as a starter," Erasmus said.

"His goal-kicking has also been impressive, and we know that against teams like Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina the margins are very small, so every point will count."

Louw, who came on in last month's 64-21 win over Portugal, will also make a first test start and add to his four caps.

"We're also keen to see what Elrigh brings to the game, given his consistently strong performances for the Bulls in the last few seasons and off the bench against Portugal," Erasmus said.

"With Pieter-Steph (du Toit) and Siya (Kolisi) alongside him, he'll have good guidance to play to his strengths and do what he does best."

Veteran leader Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks against Australia in Brisbane. Warren Little/Getty Images

It is otherwise a familiar looking Springbok side with Willie le Roux at fullback and the dynamic duo of Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wings.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the centre pairing, with the experienced Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf alongside Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The second row features Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, though the latter will be monitored through the week after picking up a injury in training. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi has props Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche either side of him.

The Springboks have lost 11 of their last 12 tests in Brisbane, but Erasmus says they go into this game with confidence.

"This is a new year and new campaign, and a lot has changed for both teams in the last few years, so while we are mindful of that statistic, it won't affect how we approach this match," he said.

"Just as winning the Rugby World Cup is history now, so is that statistic. If we stick to our structures and capitalise on our chances, hopefully we'll work ourselves into a good position to get the desired result."

Team:

15 - Willie le Roux, 14 - Cheslin Kolbe, 13 - Jesse Kriel, 12 - Damian de Allende, 11 - Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 - Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 - Cobus Reinach, 8 - Elrigh Louw, 7 - Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 - Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 - RG Snyman, 4 - Eben Etzebeth, 3 - Frans Malherbe, 2 - Bongi Mbonambi, 1 - Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 - Malcolm Marx, 17 - Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 - Vincent Koch, 19 - Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 - Marco van Staden, 21 - Kwagga Smith, 22 - Grant Williams, 23 - Handré Pollard