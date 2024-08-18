Open Extended Reactions

Former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit made his home debut for the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as the reigning Super Bowl champions' preseason continued.

The Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in their penultimate preparatory fixture ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 6.

Rees-Zammit had been struggling with a back injury in the days leading up to the Lions game but recovered in time to play multiple roles in the 24-23 defeat for the Chiefs.

Louis Rees-Zammit took a kickoff in the fourth quarter. David Eulitt/Getty Images

The 23-year-old, who played for Gloucester and the British and Irish Lions during his rugby career, returned a punt for 27 yards as well as playing snaps as a wide receiver, though he made no catches.

Rees-Zammit also took a kickoff for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter,

The Chiefs' final preseason fixture comes against the Chicago Bears on Friday, after which point Andy Reid and his coaching staff will select their 53-man roster for the NFL season.

"I'm not going to be the best player in the world overnight, so I've got to be patient," Rees-Zammit said after the loss to the Lions. "We've got one more pre-season game so I am going to try and show out there

"I've got to perform and I've got to do well because, you know, this is a cut-throat business.

"I'm just going to continue to work really hard every day and then see what the future holds."

Rees-Zammit has been looking to prove his value and versatility to the team throughout the preseason after joining on a three-year contract via the NFL's International Player Pathway in March.

He made his debut last week in the preseason clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing as a running back, a kicker and punt-returner.