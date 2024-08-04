With the Wallabies playing in front of decreasing Accor Stadium crowds, the ESPN Scrum Reset crew ask if the Bledisloe Cup should return to Moore Park. (3:03)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has hinted that 19-year-old flyer Max Jorgensen is in the selection frame to face the Springboks but admits the management of the talented youngster has proven a "conundrum".

Jorgensen was among the shock call-ups in the 36-man squad to face South Africa in the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship, the Waratahs fullback joining teammate Angus Bell, and flankers Luke Reimer and Carlo Tizzano, as new faces alongside Queensland utility Seru Uru.

While Reimer and Tizzano will battle it out for the right to replace the injured Fraser McReight, who had been in spectacular form against Wales and Georgia, it is Jorgensen's inclusion that really set tongues wagging because of his battles with injury.

Having first gone down with a knee knock midway through the 2023 Super Rugby season, Jorgensen then suffered a broken leg at Wallabies training ahead of the team's Rugby World Cup clash with Wales. And, after returning for NSW in 2024, Jorgensen then tore his hamstring while playing for Randwick in the Shute Shield.

It has led many pundits and fans alike to question whether Jorgensen's development has been rushed, or at least that he should have had more time to build up his physique having originally been plucked out of high school for an Australia A tour of Japan in 2022.

But Schmidt says they are working to a plan with Jorgensen; whether that means a Test debut over the next fortnight remains to be seen.

"We've had a long-term plan with Max, and Max is really well across it," Schmidt told reporters on Sunday. "I had a few discussions with Stephen Hoiles at Randwick and probably the original plan was to bring him back through club rugby with Randwick but Max is going really well. He was the quickest guy we had at training today across the ground. He's definitely fully fit.

"I think if someone's fully fit, whether he maybe plays or trains for club, I think he'll get more volume of training with the Wallabies in a full-time program. And on top of that, every team has their own lexicon, their own language and their own expectation, and I think it's just easier to meld them more quickly into the Wallabies set-up with him being present."

Max Jorgensen was a part of the Wallabies 2023 World Cup squad, but never got on the field before he suffered a broken leg at training OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

Despite insisting Jorgensen was better off familiarizing himself with the Wallabies environment - there is little doubt the former St Joseph's College student will graduate to the international arena - Schmidt said there was always the element of the unknown.

"Yeah, it's a conundrum because you never know," Schmidt said when asked whether preparing with the Wallabies was the right place for the teenager to be.

"I had a good chat to Max today and he seems confident. He is very keen, super keen. So that keenness and confidence hopefully will be evident in the way he plays, but it's a big Test match for him to inject himself into."

Reimer and Tizzano, meanwhile, are also chasing their Test debuts, with one of the openside specialists almost certain to line up in the back-row against the world champions in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

Both men are hard on the ball at the breakdown and while they do not offer McReight's all-round class, they are well placed to meet the physical challenge of the hulking Springboks pack up front. There is a chance Australia could use Brumbies' Tom Hooper at No. 7, but Schmidt would still likely take an on-baller on the bench, a role which Reimer filled superbly for ACT this season.

"Luke came in and trained with us in the Georgian week, so he's familiar and Carlo was in the hub when we had the hub trainings prior to the July series, so they're both pretty familiar to us," Schmidt explained.

"Carlo had a massive volume during Super Rugby and did a super job for the Force. We're not quite sure where they fit yet. That's I guess a decision we'll make, having a look at today's training and again having a look at Tuesday's training."

Max Jorgensen was in good form for the Waratahs this season before an injury in club rugby ended his campaign Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

As was the case in Sydney last month, the Wallabies will play under daytime conditions with kick-off set down for 2.45pm AEST this Saturday in Brisbane. It was a similar story in 2022 when the Wallabies raced out of the blocks and held off a late flurry from South Africa in Adelaide, and Schmidt is hoping for a similarly positive performance.

"Well, I think it's just going to be a great occasion. They're very close to selling Suncorp out, so there's going to be a real atmosphere and I think daytime, I personally love daytime footy. I think players love daytime footy as well," Schmidt said.

"I think both teams will really look forward to it. The South Africans are very used to playing during the day. I think our guys less so, but they mix it up.

"They get some day games in Super Rugby and the occasional day Test. It was nice to play Georgia a bit earlier in the day than we did the two Welsh ones. The weather's been very good for the last two days and I think it's supposed to last."

Schmidt will name his matchday 23 to face the Springboks on Thursday.