Australia have handed a rugby union debut to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii at centre for their opening Autumn international against England on Saturday, drafting the rugby league convert straight into the side.

Suaalii, 21, has been signed by the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby from the 2025 season, but has yet to play a game of union having been long pursued by Rugby Australia to make the switch of codes.

He will partner Len Ikitau in the midfield and is the only change from Australia's previous Test against New Zealand in their woeful Rugby Championship campaign where they lost five of their six games, including a 67-27 defeat by Argentina.

Noah Lolesio keeps his place at fly-half, with the side to be captained by number eight Harry Wilson, but there is no place for lock Will Skelton or centre Samu Kerevi.

Suaalii has previously played rugby league for Samoa and is part of the rebuild of the Australia side under coach Joe Schmidt.

Former NRL star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii will make his debut for the Wallabies. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Fourteen of the players in the matchday 23 will play at Twickenham for the first time as Schmidt looks ahead to next year's British & Irish Lions series and the 2027 Rugby World Cup that will be hosted by Australia.

Full-back Tom Wright forms part of a back three with wings ⁠Andrew Kellaway and Dylan Pietsch, while Jake Gordon gets the nod at scrum-half alongside Lolesio.

Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini are in the loose-forward trio with Wilson, while Nick Frost and ⁠Jeremy Williams are the lock pairing.

Hooker Matt Faessler has props Angus Bell and ⁠Taniela Tupou either side of him in the front-row, with the more experienced James Slipper and ⁠Allan Alaalatoa on the bench.

"The side has adjusted well to the travel and have had a couple of trainings up here to prepare for what will be a very tough challenge on Saturday," Schmidt said.

Australia team:

Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, ⁠Len Ikitau, Dylan Pietsch, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson (captain), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, Angus Bell

Replacements: ⁠Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, ⁠Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, ⁠Max Jorgensen.

