Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has named one surprise inclusion in his first Wallabies training camp squad for the new year with Queensland Reds rookie Massimo De Lutiis the only uncapped player named for the January camp.

The three-day camp from January 8 in Sydney will be the last chance for players to meet with Wallabies staff before the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season. The camp will be used as a chance to debrief following the 2024 season and will include medical and physical testing on players ahead of the 2025 season.

Massimo De Lutiis played for Australia A during their Northern Hemisphere tour Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

This will be De Lutiss' first time at a full-group Wallabies training camp after he was brought into a training hub alongside Reds and Force players in October. He was then named in the Australia A squad on their end of year tour where he played against England A last month.

"These two and a half days provide a final opportunity to look back at the 2024 season, particularly our Tests in November, then have a quick glance at the program for 2025," Schmidt said.

"As well as those in camp, it's great to see a number of players coming back from injury and others who did well for the Australia XV team, who we are looking forward to watching during the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season."

Wallabies training camp squad: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Angus Blyth, Josh Canham, Massimo De Lutiis, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggor, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Seru Uru, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson, Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster, Noah Lolesio, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Nic White, Tom Wright.