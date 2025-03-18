Super Rugby Pacific boss Jack Mesley tells the ESPN Scrum Reset team that he is keen to bring back "Super Round" -- possibly staging the event in Fiji. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

All Blacks coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson has walked back his comments on New Zealand's eligibility rules, instead falling into line with the New Zealand Rugby [NZR] board, shutting the door on a possible playing return for Richie Mo'unga while he is still playing overseas.

Robertson appeared on the Rugby Direct podcast alongside NZR CEO Mark Robinson, discussing the impressive Super Rugby Pacific season to date, NZR pathways while also attempting to put the prickly eligibility issue to bed for good.

In November last year, Robertson suggested he would push to change eligibility guidelines that currently prevent players from playing for the All Blacks while on long-term overseas contracts, pointing towards South Africa's success while selecting offshore. But on Tuesday he had changed his tune.

"I had a year to look at it and where we stand," Robertson told Rugby Direct. "The first thing is my intentions with my comments were, was it fit for purpose still? One of my jobs is to make sure our pathways are strong so we can continue the flow of quality professional rugby players.

"I understand how important it is, and I've probably now got more insight around the flexibility there is in the current regulations. It is fit for purpose. There is flexibility there."

The All Blacks coach referenced Jordie Barrett's current sabbatical with Leinster, while committing long-term with the All Blacks through to 2028, as an example of said flexibility. His brother Beauden Barrett has also made use of the All Blacks sabbatical policy, so too Ardie Savea and Patrick Tuipolutu, who have all previously enjoyed six months in Japan before returning to New Zealand.

"I just had a catch-up with [Leinster coach] Jacques Nienaber when I was over there and just how impressed he was with Jordie as a player, as a man, how hard he worked on and off the field. Jordie is an on-field coach so he will be learning massively. That's a prime example of keeping an open mind.

"When Jordie came and said 'I've got an option for Leinster' we zoomed in and talked through all the practicalities; what would his season look like going north? Is it going to make him a better player?

The All Blacks and Springboks have proven themselves as the best teams in France, but there can be only one World Cup winner Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

"Once we'd listened - he would have the majority of the Six Nations off, he'd had a break, he is well-coached.

"We're in a position now where he will come back as a better player and that's what we want out of this. He's just one example, with potentially more to come."

"It's worked. The essence is we're keeping the integrity of all our pathway programmes. They've earnt the opportunity; they've been loyal, they get to go away and come back. Other players, depending on where they sit in their careers, have that opportunity as well."

While the eligibility issue has been put to bed for now, Robertson revealed terms between Mo'unga and NZR could not be agreed upon, leaving the fly-half -- and back-rower Shannon Frizell -- ineligible for All Blacks selection until they return to New Zealand. Robinson would not reveal any further details of the discussion.

"There was a lot of speculation around that last year. Clearly people understand there were conversations through last year but ultimately Richie has made a decision to work through to the obligations under his contract. We respect that and we're moving forward," Robinson said.

"We're really clear on our eligibility rules. We always respect players who have left the All Blacks and are playing offshore.

"There's always a degree of contact but that's good coaches and good people doing their jobs properly. That happens with players that are past their playing careers. That's the nature of the All Blacks.

"We're clearly moving forward and have a lot of belief in the people coming through and the protocol we have in place.

Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs is tackled by Corey Toole of the Brumbies Dave Rowland/Getty Images

"It's an area there's always going to be a degree of scrutiny but for us we've been able to, for a long period of time, retain the vast majority of players we've wanted to retain.

"Within the policy there [are] the tools and flexibility to be creative where we need to, to recognise some of those long-term servants that have given so much to the game while retaining them longer-term.

"I still get messages from the old players checking in. Sam Cane has had his time but he's a prime example. He's asking how everything is going in the offseason."

For now Robertson is set to continue mulling over his No. 10 conundrum with Damian McKenzie continuing to impress for the Chiefs, while Barrett and Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta have made strong claims for a starting jersey. Add too McKenzie's contract ending at the end of the season, and Robertson has plenty on his mind.

"He's got that special ability to do something others don't so we've got every intention and we'll work as hard as we can to have a player like him, at the peak of his powers, he's learnt so much, he's mature, we're on him," Robertson said of retaining McKenzie.

"DMac, what a year he had. We gave him plenty of opportunities. His ability to control the game with his boot. The Irish game, how good was that?

"The week before he came on to kick the goal against England from the sideline to change the match. Then he owned the game against Ireland and got picked in the world XV as a 10. His impact off the bench; his game management, his ability to lead the team is incredible.

"Then you've got Beauden the evergreen who keeps going and is so classy. He's got so much time. He knows the game. He's been awesome for us coaches.

"Both of them complement each other really well and because they can play 10 and 15 both have great impact off the bench so they're really valuable to us."