As the British & Irish Lions tour creeps ever closer Wallabies flanker Carlo Tizzano has revealed a little known "beef" he has with a star English backrower he hopes to face at the upcoming tour.

Speaking to Kick Offs Kick Ons podcast, Tizzano revealed a short interaction he had with England's Tom Curry at a dentist office ahead of the Wallabies Autumn Nations clash last year that he said created "a bit of a beef" between the pair.

After a breakout season for the Force in 2024, Tizzano went on to earn five caps under Joe Schmidt for the Wallabies and joined the squad for the Autumn Nations tour at the end of the year.

In the days leading up to the Wallabies clash with England, which resulted in Australia's incredible come-from-behind 37-42 victory after the siren, the flanker attended a dentist office in London for a chipped tooth when he bumped into the England backrow.

"I hope he [Curry] plays," Tizzano said on the podcast when asked who he'd like to face at the upcoming Lions tour. "Me and him have got a bit of beef.

"It was actually on the spring tour, I saw him in the dentist and I wished him luck for the weekend and he acted like I was a nobody. I was like 'f**k, here we go, you're lucky I'm not playing mate.'"

The 60-cap England forward is a strong chance of adding to his three Lions caps he earned against South Africa in 2021 with the star flanker no doubt already penciled into Andy Farrel's squad.

The Lions series kicks off in June with the Lions taking on the Western Force before the first Test match in Brisbane on July 19.