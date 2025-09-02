Open Extended Reactions

All Blacks coach Scott Roberston has welcomed the return of master coach Wayne Smith to camp ahead of their Springboks clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

Widely dubbed the biggest clash at Eden Park since the 2011 Rugby World Cup final, the All Blacks will put their 50 Test unbeaten run on the line when they host the Springboks in Auckland, with Robertson and his side feeling plenty of pressure following their loss to the Pumas in Buenos Aires two weeks ago.

For the first time in several years the Rugby Championship enters the third week with the ledger square with all four teams sitting on one win each, while the All Blacks retain top spot by way of a bonus point, and it's seen Robertson bring in additional support.

The former All Blacks assistant coach and Black Ferns head coach has three World Cup titles to his name over close to a 20-year tenure with New Zealand rugby and will be hoping to add value to a set up currently experiencing teething issues.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Robertson revealed Smith was always planning to join camp ahead of the Springboks clash.

Sir Wayne Smith (C) talks with All Black Head Coach Scott Robertson (L) and Assistant Coach Scott Hansen (R) Phil Walter/Getty Images

"Sir Wayne has been locked away in the calendar, this is the one he and all of us have noted," Robertson said.

"He's good, he's just got so much wisdom. 30 odd years in the business at the top level, he brings little bits of gold, 'Have you thought about this? Do you remember this? When I was here, we did this'.

"Those are the great things you have from someone like an old Koro, he knows his way around Test footy.

"He's great to have here and we all respect him."

It's not the first time Smith has joined the squad since his official capacity with the group ended in 2017, with the celebrated coach appearing with the squad ahead of last year's second Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Robertson says he's embracing the pressure that comes alongside the Test match after he and his team were lambasted by New Zealand media following their loss to the Pumas.

Labelled the 'dumbest' team in rugby and 'dirty' by some journalists, the All Blacks have been challenged to turn their discipline around after they were handed three yellow cards in their last clash, and a total of five across their two matches in Argentina.

In his first Test against the Springboks on home soil, and his third overall after losing his first two away last year, the All Blacks coach is leaning on his experience and embracing the "fear element".

"I've drawn on my experience coaching over the years and what's really important, what wins games," he said.

"My job is to set this team up to perform on Saturday night, so that's it.

"There's a lot of power in fear as well. It gets your body ready for survival. That's the most human thing you can do - you're here to protect something.

"Of course there's a little bit of a fear element, and that's part of being human."