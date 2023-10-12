Joe Fortenbaugh explains why bettors should without a doubt take the over in Oregon vs. Washington. (0:44)

The Pac-12 has been one of the most interesting conferences in college football this season in what will be its swan song as currently constructed. With seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25, it's only inevitable that a ranked top-10 matchup like this weekend's No. 6 Washington vs. No. 10 Oregon game would arrive. Both teams enter Saturday afternoon's showdown undefeated and coming off a bye. The game will also feature two of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

Another heated rivalry will be featured in prime time as current Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams and the No. 11 USC take on Sam Hartman and No. 21 Notre Dame. Also, with No. 25 Miami reeling after a shocking defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes now travel to Chapel Hill to battle Drake Maye and No. 12 North Carolina. Week 7 of the 2023 College Football might feature a few surprises.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 7 of the college football season.

All odds and lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia (-31.5) at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Money Line: Georgia (-15000); Vanderbilt (+2200)

Game Total: 56.5 points

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 32.9 (97.6% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Vanderbilt has failed to cover eight consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest active cover losing streak in the FBS.

Vanderbilt is 0-8 ATS against AP Top-5 teams since the start of the 2017 season.

Georgia has covered five consecutive games against Vanderbilt.

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-33)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game Total: 45.5 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 29.7 (96.6% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

All four of Michigan's home games have gone under the total this season.

Michigan is 0-4-1 ATS in its last five games as a home favorite.

Indiana is 2-10 ATS on the road since the start of the 2021 season.

No. 3 Ohio State (-19.5) at Purdue

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Money Line: Ohio State (-1100); Purdue (+700)

Game Total: 50.5 points

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 24.7 (94% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Purdue is 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

Purdue is 19-9 ATS against AP-ranked teams over the past 10 seasons.

The over is 18-7-2 in Ohio State road games since the start of the 2017 season.

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State (-17.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Money Line: Syracuse (+650); Florida State (-1000)

Game Total: 56.0 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 13.6 (81.8% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Syracuse is 0-6 ATS following a straight-up loss since the start of last season.

Five of the past six meetings between Florida State and Syracuse have gone under the total.

Syracuse has failed to cover in six consecutive ACC games, the longest active ACC cover losing streak.

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama (-19.5)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Money Line: Arkansas (+800); Alabama (-1400)

Game Total: 46.5 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 20.2 (90.4% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Alabama has covered three consecutive SEC games.

Arkansas is 9-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Arkansas is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games following a straight-up loss.

California at No. 16 Utah (-13.5)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Money Line: California (+335); Utah (-440)

Game Total: 45.0 points

FPI Favorite: Utah by 10 (74.9% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Utah has gone under the total in five consecutive games, tied for the longest active under streak in the FBS.

Utah is 7-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Each of California's last five games against AP-ranked teams have gone over the total.

California has gone 13-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

UMass at No. 6 Penn State (-41.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Game Total: 54 points

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 47.2 (99.5% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Penn State has covered six consecutive games, the second-longest active cover win streak in the FBS.

Four of Massachusetts' last five games following a straight-up loss have gone over the total.

Massachusetts is 9-22 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2018 season.

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington (-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium

Money Line: Oregon (+122); Washington (-145)

Game Total: 66.0 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 1.8 (54.9% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Oregon is 5-0 ATS this season, the only Pac-12 team undefeated against the spread.

Washington has failed to cover each of its last four games following a bye week.

Twelve of Washington's last 15 games against AP-ranked teams have gone under the total.

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee (-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Money Line: Texas A&M (+135); Tennessee (-160)

Game Total: 55.5 points

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 2.5 (56.8% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Texas A&M is 1-4 ATS on the road since the start of last season.

Tennessee is 11-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Tennessee has covered four consecutive games in the month of October.

No. 23 Kansas (-3.5) at Oklahoma State

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Money Line: Kansas (-155); Oklahoma State (+130)

Game Total: 55 points

FPI Favorite: Kansas by 0.5 (51.4% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Oklahoma State is 3-0 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Oklahoma State has covered 16 of its last 21 games against Kansas.

Kansas is 0-5 ATS over its past five road games.

No. 14 Louisville (-8) at Pittsburgh

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Money Line: Louisville (-320); Pittsburgh (+250)

Game Total: 44.5 points

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 8.1 (70.9% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Pittsburgh has failed to cover each of its past four games.

Pittsburgh is 8-2 ATS following a bye week since the start of the 2018 season.

Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Louisville is 8-17 ATS on the road since the start of the 2018 season.

Arizona at No. 19 Washington State (-8)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington

Money Line: Arizona (+250); Washington State (-320)

Game Total: 59.0 points

FPI Favorite: Washington State by 4.8 (62.7% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Arizona is 5-1 ATS this season, including 3-0 ATS as an underdog.

Washington State has covered each of its past three games against Arizona.

Washington State is 6-1 ATS over its past seven games as a favorite.

Washington State is 14-6 ATS in Pac-12 play since the start of the 2021 season.

Auburn at No. 22 LSU (-11.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Money Line: Auburn (+328); LSU (-430)

Game Total: 61.0 points

FPI Favorite: LSU by 10.5 (75.9% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

LSU has gone over the total in 10 consecutive games, the longest active over streak in the FBS.

LSU has covered four of its past five games as a home favorite.

Auburn has covered each of its past four meetings with LSU.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (-3)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Money Line: USC (+118); Notre Dame (-140)

Game Total: 60 points

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 4.3 (61.6% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

All five of USC's games against AP-ranked opponents since the start of last season have gone over the total..

USC is 7-17 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2015 season.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina (-3.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Money Line: Miami (+150); North Carolina (-178)

Game Total: 57.5 points

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 4.3 (61.5% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Miami is 1-5 ATS following a straight-up loss under Mario Cristobal.

Four of the past five meetings between Miami and North Carolina have gone over the total.

Miami has failed to cover in five consecutive October games.

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Money Line: Missouri (+115); Kentucky (-135)

Game Total: 50 points

FPI Favorite: Kentucky by 2.1 (55.8% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Kentucky is 16-8-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2019 season.

Each of Kentucky's last five games following a straight-up loss have gone under the total.

Missouri is 13-27 ATS on the road since the start of the 2015 season.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-3.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Money Line: UCLA (+158); Oregon State (-190)

Game Total: 53 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 7.7 (69.8% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets

Oregon State is 10-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2021 season.

Oregon State is 12-3 ATS as a favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Eight of UCLA's last 10 games against AP-ranked teams have gone over the total.

NC State at No. 17 Duke (-3.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Money Line: NC State (+135); Duke (-160)

Game Total: 45 points

FPI Favorite: Duke by 11.4 (77.7% chance to win outright)

Betting nuggets