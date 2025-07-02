Andy Murray unsure if he will return to coaching

Novak Djokovic looks ahead to his second round clash with Dan Evans at Wimbledon. (1:21)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray admitted he was unsure if coaching was for him after his brief stint as former rival Novak Djokovic's coach.

Murray, who also won the 2012 US Open, retired from playing after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and has been loosely involved with the sport since then.

He ventured into coaching in November 2024, where he partnered up with Djokovic, the 24-time major winner who he beat in the final at Flushing Meadows and in his first Wimbledon success in 2013.

That coaching journey ended in May 2025 though, after just six months with the Serb and Murray was not convinced he would return.

Andy Murray admitted he was not sure if he would return to coaching Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Speaking on the last leg of his four-stop tour, Andy Murray Centre Stage, at the New Wimbledon Theatre, Murray said: "I thought I should give it a go and see whether I enjoyed it - I'm not sure whether I did."

Murray attracted a large audience of 1,700 people to the theatre ahead of the 2025 edition of Wimbledon, with guests including Sir Gareth Southgate and fellow tennis icon Billie Jean King.

The show was hosted by commentator Andrew Cotter and the Scottish pair were joined on stage by John McEnroe, who pleaded with the former world No.1 to remain in tennis in some capacity.

The three-time Wimbledon champion told Murray: "Andy, I hope that you stay involved with the sport, in whatever way you're happy with."

"This sport needs you, and it would love you to be around on a somewhat regular basis."