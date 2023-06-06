ATLANTA -- Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is expected to miss three to four weeks as she recovers from a torn labrum.

McDonald, who has started each of Atlanta's first five games and leads the team with 3.8 assists per game, suffered the injury in Friday's 92-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The team announced the injury on Tuesday.

Rookie Haley Jones could take on a bigger role to help the Dream adjust to losing McDonald.

McDonald is averaging 6.0 points per game.

McDonald, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft from Arizona, is in her third season.