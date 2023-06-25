Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas had her second triple-double in five days Sunday, marking her fourth in a regular-season game in her career, setting a WNBA record.

Thomas had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in the Sun's 96-72 victory over the Chicago Sky at Mohegan Sun Arena. She had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists Tuesday in the Sun's 85-79 road win against the Seattle Storm. That five-day span is the shortest between triple-doubles by one player in league history.

The Sun lost starting forward Brionna Jones for the season in Tuesday's game to an Achilles tendon injury, which the team confirmed Saturday. Still, Connecticut now has a four-game winning streak and has won six of its past seven. The Sun are 12-3 and in second place in the WNBA behind the Las Vegas Aces. They are the only team to beat the Aces so far this season.

"I want to win," said Thomas, now in her 10th season with Connecticut. "We're still trying to bring a championship here. We just continue to grind it out each and every day.

"My name might be on [the record] but a lot of credit goes to my teammates. So far this year, I feel like it's been the easiest for me with the way they're knocking down shots."

The 6-foot-2 Thomas previously was tied with Las Vegas' Candace Parker and New York's Sabrina Ionescu for most career regular-season triple-doubles. Thomas also has two triple-doubles in the playoffs.

Thomas, the No. 4 pick in the 2014 draft from the Maryland Terrapins, has long been known for her scoring, rebounding and defense. But her passing skills are also elite, and her assists have gone up, especially this season (7.9 APG) and last (6.1), which has made her even more of a triple-double threat.

"It's not a surprise her assist numbers are like they are, because she knows where the ball needs to get to," Sun coach Stephanie White said. "She's an incredibly high-IQ player."

Triple-doubles have been on the rise in both the WNBA and women's college basketball in recent years, in part because of more position-less play. Thomas fits that bill as a point-forward; she is second in the WNBA in both rebounding (10.5) and assists, along with averaging 14.8 points.

"We feel very confident when the ball is in her hands," said DeWanna Bonner, who led the Sun with 26 points Sunday. "This [record] is a credit to her and her game. It's not just about passing, but about reading the game. To have that talent and that mindset is rare."