WNBA champion Aces to visit White House May 9

Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Aces will visit the White House on May 9 to celebrate their 2023 WNBA championship, the White House confirmed Friday.

The Aces will be hosted by President Joe Biden. The Aces also went to the White House in August in commemoration of their 2022 WNBA title. On that visit, the team was hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, as Biden was then on vacation with his family. The vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are also expected to attend this year's ceremony for the Aces.

The Aces finished 34-6 last season and became the first franchise to repeat as WNBA champion since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 3-1 in a best-of-five series, and A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA Finals MVP.

The Aces will stay on the East Coast to play a preseason exhibition game May 11 vs. the Puerto Rico national team at South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Wilson starred for South Carolina from 2014 to 2018, leading the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA championship. She was the 2018 No. 1 draft pick by Las Vegas and is a two-time WNBA MVP.

The Aces start their 2024 WNBA season May 14 vs. the Phoenix Mercury in Las Vegas.