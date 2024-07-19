Rebecca Lobo joins "Get Up" to applaud Caitlin Clark's historic 19-assist performance against the Wings and her quick adjustment to the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. (2:09)

Several players were in awe after the Phoenix Mercury unveiled their new 58,000-square-foot practice facility on Thursday ahead of hosting the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The practice facility costs $100 million and includes amenities such as a sauna, meeting rooms, strength and cardio areas and hydrotherapy. It also features two courts named after Mercury star Diana Taurasi, who has played her 20 seasons in Phoenix.

Team USA basketball's women's national team was the first group to squeak the soles of their sneakers on the new hardwood at the practice facility. Taurasi is joined on the U.S. Olympic team with teammates Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner.

When Cooper first laid her eyes on the court of the facility, she had a breathtaking reaction.

"Oh, my jaw drop. Like, [be right back], about to go cry. How the heck did I fall into this? Is this like, am I dreaming? ... Get into just the details, it's crazy. We blessed," the four-time All-Star said.

Meanwhile, Griner's eagerness to move up and down the new practice facility floor tested her patience.

WNBA All-Star Weekend will begin Friday with the 3-point contest and skills challenge. Team USA will match up against Team WNBA on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.