The Minnesota Lynx came out on top, 95-93, against the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals behind a memorable late comeback.

New York led by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 15 with 5:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Minnesota went on an 18-2 run to take a one-point lead with 5.1 seconds left in regulation but fouled the Liberty's Breanna Stewart on the ensuing possession. However, the two-time WNBA MVP split the pair of free throws, sending the game into overtime.

With the score even at 93, Napheesa Collier put Minnesota up for good with eight seconds remaining in the extra frame. Stewart missed a driving layup as time expired, sending the Lynx into euphoria.

From San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul to South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, the sports world was captivated by the series-opening stunner that delivered historic numbers.

99.2%: To say that a New York win was a formality with 5:20 remaining in regulation wouldn't have been an exaggeration.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Liberty had a 99.2% win probability after leading the Lynx 81-66 in the fourth quarter.

I LOVE THIS GAME!! OUR GAME!! WBB IS SOMETHING SPECIAL!!! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) October 11, 2024

I LOVE THIS GAME!!!!! Stuff of legend right here! #WNBA — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 11, 2024

15: The Liberty seemed to be in the driver's seat with a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. But the Lynx stormed back to get back in the game before eventually winning in overtime.

Including the regular season and playoffs, this is the second time in WNBA history that a team won a game after trailing by at least 15 points in the final five minutes of regulation -- Minnesota is the first playoff team to do so.

Entering tonight, teams were 1-2,416 in WNBA history when trailing by 15 or more points in the final five minutes of regulation.

What a HUGE win by Minnesota. The biggest comeback in #WNBAFinals history (18). Wow — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) October 11, 2024

this is one of the best finishes to a game I've EVER seen!!! 🤯 — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) October 11, 2024

5.1: The Lynx's fourth-quarter comeback was completed by a four-point play from Courtney Williams, whose free throw gave them a one-point lead with 5.1 seconds left in regulation.

Prior to Thursday night, a WNBA game never featured a game-deciding four-point play in the last 10 seconds, according to Elias.

ouuu this series is about to be so good!! #WNBAFinals — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 11, 2024

That Lynx game was 🔥 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 11, 2024

Three: Minnesota had a trio of scorers who made the difference in the end.

Three Lynx scored at least 20 points -- Williams (23), Kayla McBride (22) and Collier (21) -- for the first time in franchise history. That group scored or assisted on 81 points in Game 1.

Collier became the second player in WNBA history to record 20 points and five blocks in a WNBA Finals game -- and the first since Lisa Leslie in 2001.

Lynx vs Liberty game is so damn good!! Great Basketball being played!!!!! Big shot making!! #WNBAFinals — Chris Paul (@CP3) October 11, 2024

collier is single handily dominating this game on both sides. game wrecker! — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) October 11, 2024

