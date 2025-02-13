Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Wings have reached a deal to air games with the same new regional television carrier as the NBA's Mavericks, the WNBA team announced Thursday.

All Wings games not carried nationally will be available in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA, a sister station of Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA. Some games could air on WFAA.

Like the Mavericks and Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, the Wings were looking for a new regional television partner after being carried on Bally Sports Southwest.

The deal with the Dallas-based station comes a year before the Wings move to a renovated arena in downtown Dallas. The Wings have played in Arlington, about 15 miles away, since moving to the Dallas area in 2016.

"The Dallas Wings are the perfect next addition to our growing roster of sports broadcasts on KFAA," WFAA/KFAA president and general manager Carolyn Mungo said. "KFAA has become the local destination for basketball fans, and we couldn't be more excited to showcase the Wings and their 10th anniversary season."

The Wings will be led by first-year coach Chris Koclanes after finishing 9-31 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Dallas has the No. 1 pick in the draft on April 14.