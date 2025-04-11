Relive Paige Bueckers' rise from her early days in Minnesota to becoming a national champion at UConn. (1:11)

Projected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers of UConn is one of 16 players who have been invited to attend the Monday's WNBA draft, the league announced Friday.

The draft will be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will begin announcing picks of the three-round draft at 7:30 p.m. ET following a draft countdown show starting at 7 p.m., both on ESPN.

Bueckers, coming off a national championship with the Huskies, is expected to be taken first by the Dallas Wings. The Seattle Storm have the second pick, and the Washington Mystics have Nos. 3, 4 and 6.

The expansion Golden State Valkyries will participate in their first draft, picking No. 5 in the first round, as they prepare for their inaugural season this year. The WNBA begins play May 16.

Joining Bueckers at the draft, six players from the SEC, including South Carolina teammates Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker and Ole Miss' Madison Scott.

The ACC will be represented by three players: Notre Dame's Sonia Citron and NC State teammates Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers. USC's Kiki Iriafen and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers will represent the Big Ten. TCU's Hailey Van Lith and Kansas State's Serena Sundell will carry the flag for the Big 12.

Two international players also have been invited to the draft: Dominique Malonga of France and Ajša Sivka of Slovenia.