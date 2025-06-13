WNBA teams with the most 3-pointers in a single game

Open Extended Reactions

The 3-point shot has become a major component of offensive game plans in modern basketball. A streak of 3-pointers can flip a game in a totally different direction.

The Las Vegas Aces secured a WNBA team record -- playoff or regular-season -- 23 3-pointers in a 117-80 rout of the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in 2022. Chelsea Gray accounted for seven of them in a game-high 27-point performance.

Las Vegas went on to win its first of back-to-back WNBA championships.

Here is a look at the teams who have scored the most 3-pointers in a single WNBA regular-season game:

New York Liberty, 19 vs. Connecticut Sun on June 1, 2025

New York Liberty, 19 at Chicago Sky on May 22, 2025

New York Liberty, 18 at Phoenix Mercury on June 18, 2024

Seattle Storm, 18 at Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 14, 2022

New York Liberty, 18 at Las Vegas Aces on July 6, 2022

Las Vegas Aces, 18 vs. Los Angeles Sparks on May 23, 2022

Seattle Storm, 18 vs. Atlanta Dream on Aug. 12, 2020

Washington Mystics, 18 vs. Indiana Fever on Aug. 18, 2019

