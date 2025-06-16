What is the WNBA Commissioner's Cup? Format, winners, stats

Open Extended Reactions

The playoffs tend to capture the most attention from fans every sports season, but the WNBA and NBA have been incentivizing regular-season games by incorporating a "Cup" competition during the regular season. The NBA Cup (previously known as the In-Season Tournament) debuted in 2023. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup was originally slated for the 2020 season, but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually kicking off in 2021. The NBA and WNBA Cup tournaments crown champions a few months into the season, separate from their league's overall titles.

How does the WNBA Commissioner's Cup work?

The competition involves regular-season games: five for Eastern Conference teams and six for Western Conference teams. Each squad plays each other in their respective conferences to determine the standings. Top teams in the Eastern and Western conferences (with tiebreakers used if necessary) face off for the title. Save for the championship game, these games also count toward regular-season win-loss records.

When is the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

The event runs from June 1 through the championship on June 17.

What is the prize money for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

Winners will be awarded a prize pool of $500,000. Coinbase has also provided $120,000 in cryptocurrency to the prize pool, which covers $5,000 for each player in the championship game. On a philanthropic note, each team partners with a charitable organization throughout the event. With every Commissioner's Cup victory, additional funds are awarded to chosen charities.

Which teams have won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

Who has won WNBA Commissioner's Cup MVP?

*Won WNBA championship

